Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing

"Effective processes for the timely integration of molecular biomarker and genetic testing is increasingly recognized as a component of quality breast cancer care," said ACCC President Tom Gallo, MS, MDA. "Through this grant program, ACCC member programs and practices are offered an important opportunity to expand understanding and explore approaches for advancing care in this area."

BRCA mutational status can add a valuable perspective when determining optimal treatment strategies and engaging breast cancer patients in shared decision-making. However, in a recent ACCC survey of community oncology practitioners, more than 80 percent of respondents reported that fewer than half of their patients with early or metastatic breast cancer have ever had germline BRCA mutation testing. The survey revealed both patient- and provider-related barriers to BRCA testing, including institutional barriers. Access the survey summary on the ACCC website at accc-cancer.org/BRCA-testing.

"We are pleased to partner with ACCC on this grant program designed to tackle access challenges to BRCA testing, which will hopefully result in breast cancer patients having more information about their diagnoses and enable them to make more educated decisions about their care," said Julia Perkins Smith, MD, Vice President, North America Medical, Pfizer Oncology. "This is another example of Pfizer Oncology's commitment to collaborate with the oncology community to address the needs of patients affected by different types of breast cancer."

This grant program provides the opportunity for oncology programs to conduct quality improvement initiatives that address barriers experienced in their local care settings.

The opportunity to submit a proposal in response to the RFP is only available to ACCC-member cancer programs and practices. Grant requests should describe concepts and ideas for design and implementation of systems or programs that will close clinical practice gaps related to BRCA testing in breast cancer patients through establishment of education and support mechanisms for community providers.

The RFP process has two stages. Stage 1 is submission of a three-page letter of intent (LOI). If the LOI is selected, the applicant will be invited to submit a full proposal. Deadline for LOI submission is June 26, 2018.

For more information and to view the RFP, visit accc-cancer.org/BRCA-testing.

