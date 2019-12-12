Association of Directory Publishers Invites Online Directory Publishers to Join Its Membership

LAKE CITY, Mich., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Directory Publishers (ADP), having served yellow page directory publishers around the world since 1898, is inviting online directory publishers to join its international membership.

The publisher members' directories have long been considered the original "search" engine bringing buyers and sellers together. And as the industry has evolved, so has the Association: its members now represent print, online and mobile directory publishers, app developers and designers, ad agencies and suppliers to the search industry.

Numerous online publishers that do not have print versions of their directories have approached ADP to join the Association because ADP continues to be at the forefront of the ever-evolving directory industry.

Along with networking with directory executives from around the world, the benefits of joining the Association are numerous. ADP is proud to offer a new awards program that includes online categories, ad effectiveness research studies that confirm directory usage and a soon-to-be unveiled industry certification program ensuring advertisers and consumers that an ADP member is an experienced and trustworthy company to do business with.

"ADP's membership boasts a world-wide network of directory professionals, and the Association assists its members with advocacy, research, marketing and networking with like-minded professionals," said Cindi Aldrich, ADP President and CEO. "Because of this synergy, ADP created the Online Publisher Steering Committee that has developed standards, benchmarks and criteria for online directory publishers and has recently welcomed new members."

Online directory publishers that are leaders in their field that have found a new home at ADP are Hotfrog, Judy's Book and MakeItLocal.com.

"We are so happy to have joined ADP because this association offers a network of colleagues that have decades of experience, industry acumen and knowledge in the directory industry that you can't find anywhere else," said Bernadette Coleman, owner of Judy's Book. "Our company looks forward to a long and prosperous alliance."

About Association of Directory Publishers (ADP)

The Association of Directory Publishers (ADP) is an international trade association serving the directory publishing industry since 1898. ADP membership includes online and print publishers, app developers and designers, advertising agencies and suppliers to the online, mobile and print publishing industry.

The directory publishing industry is the original "local search engine," widely known as the medium that brings buyers to sellers at the exact moment they are ready to buy.

As this ever-evolving world of "search" expands, whether it is print, online, social networks or mobile devices, ADP will continue to be at the forefront to assist its members in connecting buyers to sellers.

