Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials Welcomes BlueCloud by HealthCarePoint.com as a Supporting Partner

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials proudly announces the inclusion of BlueCloud by HealthCarePoint.com as our latest Supporting Partner. As a pioneer in modernized, decentralized regulatory and privacy networks in healthcare and clinical research, BlueCloud by HealthCarePoint.com joins hands with AOD in a united mission to champion diversity, inclusivity, and innovation within the clinical trials sector.

At the heart of BlueCloud's mission is improving clinical research efficiency while prioritizing patient well-being. Through their proprietary global digital network, BlueCloudX, stakeholders access reusable technology that enhances efficiency, expedites study initiation, ensures regulatory compliance, aligns with GDPR standards, and fortifies privacy measures.

"Since our formation as a public benefit corporation operating in the publica interest (PBC) in 2004, BlueCloud by HealthCarePoint.com has been committed and laser focused in developing and implementing "technologies with a purpose", technologies that have the ability of connecting healthcare and clinical research in order to create a globally, interconnected healthcare and clinical research system, a system that leaves no patient behind, no matter, race, religion, socio economic status, political affiliation or geographical location".

"We enthusiastically welcome BlueCloud by HealthCarePoint.com to our community," affirmed Diana Foster, President of the AOD. "Their innovative approach seamlessly aligns with our dedication to fostering inclusivity and equality in clinical trials. Together, we're reshaping the clinical research landscape, ensuring each patient's viewpoint and experience is valued and considered."

The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials is a premier organization dedicated to propelling diversity, inclusivity, and equality in clinical research. Focused on advancing healthcare solutions across diverse populations, the Association serves as a nexus for industry professionals who champion these values.

BlueCloud by HealthcarePoint.com stands at the forefront as the initiator of the pioneering modernized, decentralized regulatory and privacy network for healthcare and clinical research. Guided by the mission to "Leave no Patient Behind," BlueCloud's digital platform, BlueCloudX, fosters collaboration, compliance, and privacy enhancements within the clinical research landscape.

