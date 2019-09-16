Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) and Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) Donate $200,000 to Dr. Robert Hunter International Problem Gambling Center Through their Lasting Impact Philanthropic Initiative

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through their joint charitable venture, the Lasting Impact Philanthropic Initiative, today the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) and Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) have committed $200,000 to the Dr. Robert Hunter International Problem Gambling Center over the next two years.

The gift was made in part to highlight the importance of Responsible Gaming Education Week 2019, running September 15-21 and organized by the American Gaming Association (AGA) as a national push for responsible gaming education, training and awareness that includes participation from many industry stakeholders.

Executive Director Stephanie Goodman said, "We are so grateful for the incredibly generous donation that AGEM and GLI have pledged to our center. The unprecedented transformation of our clients during our six-week Intensive Outpatient Program developed by Dr. Rob Hunter, speaks volumes to the effectiveness of a program that combines group therapy with cognitive-behavioral therapy and science. Because of this generous gift from our industry partners, AGEM and GLI, this money will have a direct impact on problem gamblers in our community. Problem gambling, officially termed as a Gambling Disorder in the DSM-5, is recognized as an addictive disorder, alongside alcohol and drug use disorder. PGC is working to educate our community in an effort to remove the stigma associated with this disease while at the same time, healing the clients who commit to our program."

Commenting for the Lasting Impact Philanthropic Initiative, GLI Spokesperson Lori Sayde said, "AGEM and GLI, through the Lasting Impact Philanthropic Initiative, support the Problem Gambling Center because its multi-pronged approach to helping individuals through evaluation, treatment and counseling, regardless of their ability to pay, is an essential service."

"We are also pleased to make this contribution as Responsible Gaming Education Week kicks off, and to join forces with the countless operators, suppliers, regulators, and organizations that are united in the fight against problem gambling and who are committed to supporting programs that help individuals affected by this disorder," Sayde continued.

This is the first joint effort by AGEM and GLI through the Initiative to support responsible gaming. Separately, both companies have long histories of supporting responsible gaming efforts in policy and in financial support.

"AGEM has been a supporter of the amazing work done by the Problem Gambling Center in Las Vegas since our inception and our annual contributions over the past 20 years now total nearly $1 million," AGEM Executive Director Marcus Prater said. "We are still saddened by Dr. Hunter's untimely passing last year, but are encouraged by the motivation of the PGC team to carry on his powerful legacy that assists so many Nevadans in need."

AGEM and GLI announced the Lasting Impact Philanthropic Initiative earlier this year and made its first gift to the Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering building fund at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, which was a $500,000 contribution.

About the Lasting Impact Philanthropic Initiative

The Lasting Impact Philanthropic Initiative is a multi-year effort aimed at identifying worthy causes that will utilize direct contributions to flourish over the long term and provide a variety of assistance to multiple beneficiaries. The www.AGEMGLIimpact.org website is an ongoing source of information about this collective effort.

About the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers

AGEM is a non-profit international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, game content, table games, online technology, sports betting, key components and support products and services for the gaming industry. AGEM works to further the interests of gaming equipment suppliers throughout the world. Through political action, regulatory influence, trade show partnerships, educational alliances, information dissemination and good corporate citizenship, the members of AGEM work together to create benefits for every company within the organization. Together, AGEM has assisted regulatory agencies and participated in the legislative process to solve problems and create a business environment where AGEM members can prosper while providing a strong level of support to education and responsible gaming initiatives. For more information, visit www.AGEM.org.

About Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International, LLC delivers the highest quality land-based, lottery, and iGaming testing and assessment services. GLI's laboratory locations are found on six continents, and the company holds U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC 17025, 17020, and 17065 standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. GLI also holds ISTQB certification. Through previous philanthropic efforts, GLI was a founding partner of the UNLV International Center for Gaming Regulation. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.

