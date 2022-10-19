Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities Announces New Executive Committee Members

Notable civic and business leaders to lead California's independent, non-profit colleges and universities.

CLAREMONT, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During its Annual Business Meeting, held at Pomona College in Claremont, California, the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities (AICCU) elected a diverse group of established statewide, higher education leaders to its Executive Committee, including non-president positions and officer positions.

James Harris III , President of the University of San Diego; Krista Newkirk , President of the University of Redlands; and Daniele Struppa , President of Chapman University, were elected to the AICCU Executive Committee. Meanwhile, Eugene "Mitch" Mitchell , Trustee at the University of Redlands and Senior Vice President of Sempra; Katherine Fleming , President, The J. Paul Getty Museum; and Fran Inman , Former Trustee, University of Redlands and Senior Vice President, Majestic Realty were elected to non-president positions of the Executive Committee. Also, for officer positions, Fred Prager , Former Trustee at Claremont McKenna College, was elected to Treasurer; Ravi Rajan , President of California Institute of the Arts, was elected to Second Vice Chair; G. Gabrielle Starr , President of Pomona College, was elected to First Vice Chair; and Ann McElaney-Johnson , President of Mount Saint Mary's University, was elected to Chair.

"These highly regarded leaders in higher education and industry bring significant experience to the AICCU Executive Committee," said outgoing AICCU Executive Committee Chair and Golden Gate University President David Fike . "Their perspectives will help elevate the discourse of critical policy issues around college access, affordability, student success, and preparation of the state's future workforce and leaders."

The AICCU Executive Committee serves as the association's governing board and is responsible for overseeing the association's agenda on higher education policy, actively encouraging support for the association's priorities and initiatives, and overseeing the operations of AICCU. AICCU's Executive Committee is comprised of 18 presidents of member institutions, and senior administrative leaders. The Executive Committee also includes four non-president positions

"This is a critical time in our state as we strive to meaningfully engage and serve students from a wide range of backgrounds—including those from traditionally underrepresented communities—by providing effective, affordable, and high-quality education. Our campuses are vital contributors to California's educational, economic, creative and intellectual resources," said AICCU President Kristen Soares . "I look forward to working with a strong Executive Committee and the AICCU team to ensure that all California students, no matter their background, can achieve their full potential by increasing college access and breaking down barriers."

About AICCU

The Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities (AICCU) is comprised of 86 independent, nonprofit colleges and universities, which make up the Independent California Colleges and Universities (ICCU) sector. The ICCU sector plays a pivotal role in the development of the state's model higher education offerings and in making California a symbol of innovation across the globe. Within California, ICCU institutions award over 20 percent of all undergraduate degrees and over 50 percent of graduate degrees, making them the largest preparers of California's advanced workforce.

CONTACT:

Thomas Vu

[email protected]

916-446-7626

SOURCE AICCU