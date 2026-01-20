Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) Announces 29 CIRA Certification Awards in 2025

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Such expertise includes accounting, operations, strategic, taxation, and finance issues related to business insolvency and bankruptcy.

Having completed the requirements for certification in 2025, AIRA has awarded the following AIRA members CIRA certification:

Irene Byela GlassRatner Atlanta, GA John Angelo Angelo Advisors, LLC Delta, CO Kortney Bauer AlixPartners, LLP San Francisco, CA Cole Broskay Alvarez & Marsal Bulverde, TX Sofia Castells Rendon AlixPartners, LLP Dallas, TX Kyle Chapman KTC Accounting New Paltz, NY Paul Coloma Alvarez & Marsal Atlanta, GA Jonathan DeMoss JACO Advisory Group Cincinnati, OH David Elkin Paladin Houston, TX Wai Fung (Jason) Chan

George Town, Cayman Islands Octavio Gutierrez Munoz FTI Consulting, Inc. Mexico City, Mexico Aidan Harris AlixPartners, LLP New York, NY Patrick Holert EcoHash LLC New York, NY Ayush Jajoo Huron Consulting Group New York, NY Brett Joshpe M3 Partners New York, NY Joseph Josifoski KPMG, LLP Detroit, MI Lucas Postolos Alvarez & Marsal Dallas, TX Stephen Potts JS Held Boston, MA Anthony Seok M3 Partners, LP New York, NY Kory Shipp Bates White Economic Consulting Washington, DC Andrew Short JS Held LLC Chicago, IL Jason Soto AlixPartners, LLC New York, NY Boris Steffen Province, LLC Miramar, FL Warren Su Alvarez & Marsal New York, NY Heather Triana Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC Tucson, AZ Andrey Ulyanenko Alvarez & Marsal Miami, FL Johannes Witt Ernst & Young Los Angeles, CA Jay Wu Fineras Irvine, CA Harrison Zuk Palm Tree LLC Los Angeles, CA

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, insolvency and bankruptcy. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote, and maintain professional standards of practice, including professional certification through the CIRA and Certification in Distressed Business Valuation (CDBV) programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org. For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference.

