Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) Announces 29 CIRA Certification Awards in 2025

Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors

Jan 20, 2026, 06:45 ET

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Such expertise includes accounting, operations, strategic, taxation, and finance issues related to business insolvency and bankruptcy.

Having completed the requirements for certification in 2025, AIRA has awarded the following AIRA members CIRA certification:

Irene Byela

GlassRatner

Atlanta, GA

John Angelo

Angelo Advisors, LLC

Delta, CO

Kortney Bauer

AlixPartners, LLP

San Francisco, CA

Cole Broskay

Alvarez & Marsal

Bulverde, TX

Sofia Castells Rendon

AlixPartners, LLP

Dallas, TX

Kyle Chapman

KTC Accounting

New Paltz, NY

Paul Coloma

Alvarez & Marsal

Atlanta, GA

Jonathan DeMoss

JACO Advisory Group

Cincinnati, OH

David Elkin

Paladin

Houston, TX

Wai Fung (Jason) Chan


George Town, Cayman Islands

Octavio Gutierrez Munoz

FTI Consulting, Inc.

Mexico City, Mexico

Aidan Harris

AlixPartners, LLP

New York, NY

Patrick Holert

EcoHash LLC

New York, NY

Ayush Jajoo

Huron Consulting Group

New York, NY

Brett Joshpe

M3 Partners

New York, NY

Joseph Josifoski

KPMG, LLP

Detroit, MI

Lucas Postolos

Alvarez & Marsal

Dallas, TX

Stephen Potts

JS Held

Boston, MA

Anthony Seok

M3 Partners, LP

New York, NY

Kory Shipp

Bates White Economic Consulting

Washington, DC

Andrew Short

JS Held LLC

Chicago, IL

Jason Soto

AlixPartners, LLC

New York, NY

Boris Steffen

Province, LLC

Miramar, FL

Warren Su

Alvarez & Marsal

New York, NY

Heather Triana

Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC

Tucson, AZ

Andrey Ulyanenko

Alvarez & Marsal

Miami, FL

Johannes Witt

Ernst & Young

Los Angeles, CA

Jay Wu

Fineras

Irvine, CA

Harrison Zuk

Palm Tree LLC

Los Angeles, CA

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, insolvency and bankruptcy. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote, and maintain professional standards of practice, including professional certification through the CIRA and Certification in Distressed Business Valuation (CDBV) programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org. For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference.

SOURCE Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors

