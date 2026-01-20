Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) Announces 29 CIRA Certification Awards in 2025

News provided byAssociation of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors
Jan 20, 2026, 06:45 ET
MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Such expertise includes accounting, operations, strategic, taxation, and finance issues related to business insolvency and bankruptcy.
Having completed the requirements for certification in 2025, AIRA has awarded the following AIRA members CIRA certification:
|
Irene Byela
|
GlassRatner
|
Atlanta, GA
|
John Angelo
|
Angelo Advisors, LLC
|
Delta, CO
|
Kortney Bauer
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
San Francisco, CA
|
Cole Broskay
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
Bulverde, TX
|
Sofia Castells Rendon
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
Dallas, TX
|
Kyle Chapman
|
KTC Accounting
|
New Paltz, NY
|
Paul Coloma
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Jonathan DeMoss
|
JACO Advisory Group
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
David Elkin
|
Paladin
|
Houston, TX
|
Wai Fung (Jason) Chan
|
George Town, Cayman Islands
|
Octavio Gutierrez Munoz
|
FTI Consulting, Inc.
|
Mexico City, Mexico
|
Aidan Harris
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
New York, NY
|
Patrick Holert
|
EcoHash LLC
|
New York, NY
|
Ayush Jajoo
|
Huron Consulting Group
|
New York, NY
|
Brett Joshpe
|
M3 Partners
|
New York, NY
|
Joseph Josifoski
|
KPMG, LLP
|
Detroit, MI
|
Lucas Postolos
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
Dallas, TX
|
Stephen Potts
|
JS Held
|
Boston, MA
|
Anthony Seok
|
M3 Partners, LP
|
New York, NY
|
Kory Shipp
|
Bates White Economic Consulting
|
Washington, DC
|
Andrew Short
|
JS Held LLC
|
Chicago, IL
|
Jason Soto
|
AlixPartners, LLC
|
New York, NY
|
Boris Steffen
|
Province, LLC
|
Miramar, FL
|
Warren Su
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
New York, NY
|
Heather Triana
|
Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC
|
Tucson, AZ
|
Andrey Ulyanenko
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
Miami, FL
|
Johannes Witt
|
Ernst & Young
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Jay Wu
|
Fineras
|
Irvine, CA
|
Harrison Zuk
|
Palm Tree LLC
|
Los Angeles, CA
The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, insolvency and bankruptcy. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote, and maintain professional standards of practice, including professional certification through the CIRA and Certification in Distressed Business Valuation (CDBV) programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org. For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference.
SOURCE Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors
Share this article