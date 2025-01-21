Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces 29 CIRA Certification Awards

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Such expertise includes accounting, operations, strategic, taxation, and finance issues related to business insolvency and bankruptcy.

Having completed the requirements for certification in 2024, AIRA has awarded the following AIRA members CIRA certification:

Matthew Altman M3 Partners, LP New York, NY Caitlin Appling FTI Consulting, Inc. New York, NY Ryan Belden Stapleton Group Solano Beach, CA Russell Brooks FTI Consulting, Inc. Glen Allen, VA Angela Castillo Zuleta FTI Consulting, Inc. Atlanta, GA Cherie Chow FTI Consulting, Inc. Los Angeles, CA Matthew Christensen Johnson May PLLC Boise, ID Lauren Dombrowski M3 Partners, LP New York, NY Matthew Flahive Stapleton Group, part of JS Held San Diego, CA Milosz Gawlik Focus Management Group USA Inc. Chicago, IL James Goodyear FTI Consulting, Inc. Dallas, TX Hyoseob Joo KPMG LLP Detroit, MI Michelle Kainen Office of the U.S. Trustee San Diego, CA Mark Kennedy EY Parthenon Atlanta, GA Andrew Kim Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. New York, NY David Kiyosaki FTI Consulting, Inc. Denver, CO Joshua Korn Oliver Wyman New York, NY Daniel Lewis Maranon Capital Chicago, IL Chandler Lidia D.R. Payne & Associates, Inc. Oklahoma City, OK Catherine Moran FTI Consulting, Inc. Denver, CO Robert Nowlin Ankura Lake Forest, IL Bryant Oberg BNENDS, LLC Ventura, CA Rajat Prakash Executive in Transition Spring, TX Azra Raza Ankura Houston, TX Adnan Riaz Tarbela Capital Ridgewood, NJ Rodrigo Rodriguez Martinez Huron Consulting Group Chicago, IL Alejandra Rueda Espinosa FTI Consulting, Inc. Sao Paulo, SP Terrance Ward Solic Capital Chicago, IL Charles Winn Huron Consulting Group Austin, TX

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, insolvency and bankruptcy. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through the CIRA and Certification in Distressed Business Valuation (CDBV) programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org. For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference.

