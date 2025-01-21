Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces 29 CIRA Certification Awards

News provided by

Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors

Jan 21, 2025, 07:00 ET

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Such expertise includes accounting, operations, strategic, taxation, and finance issues related to business insolvency and bankruptcy.

Having completed the requirements for certification in 2024, AIRA has awarded the following AIRA members CIRA certification:

Matthew Altman                   

M3 Partners, LP                                     

New York, NY

Caitlin Appling                       

FTI Consulting, Inc.                             

New York, NY                   

Ryan Belden                         

Stapleton Group                                     

Solano Beach, CA

Russell Brooks                       

FTI Consulting, Inc.                             

Glen Allen, VA

Angela Castillo Zuleta           

FTI Consulting, Inc.                             

Atlanta, GA

Cherie Chow                           

FTI Consulting, Inc.                             

Los Angeles, CA

Matthew Christensen             

Johnson May PLLC                               

Boise, ID

Lauren Dombrowski             

M3 Partners, LP                                     

New York, NY

Matthew Flahive                     

Stapleton Group, part of JS Held         

San Diego, CA        

Milosz Gawlik           

Focus Management Group USA Inc.   

Chicago, IL

James Goodyear                     

FTI Consulting, Inc.                             

Dallas, TX

Hyoseob Joo                           

KPMG LLP                                           

Detroit, MI  

Michelle Kainen                     

Office of the U.S. Trustee                     

San Diego, CA

Mark Kennedy                       

EY Parthenon                                       

Atlanta, GA

Andrew Kim                           

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.           

New York, NY

David Kiyosaki                       

FTI Consulting, Inc.                             

Denver, CO

Joshua Korn                           

Oliver Wyman                                       

New York, NY

Daniel Lewis                           

Maranon Capital                                   

Chicago, IL

Chandler Lidia                       

D.R. Payne & Associates, Inc.             

Oklahoma City, OK

Catherine Moran                     

FTI Consulting, Inc.                             

Denver, CO

Robert Nowlin                       

Ankura                                                               

Lake Forest, IL

Bryant Oberg                         

BNENDS, LLC                                     

Ventura, CA

Rajat Prakash                         

Executive in Transition                         

Spring, TX

Azra Raza                               

Ankura                                                               

Houston, TX

Adnan Riaz                             

Tarbela Capital                                       

Ridgewood, NJ

Rodrigo Rodriguez Martinez 

Huron Consulting Group                       

Chicago, IL 

Alejandra Rueda Espinosa     

FTI Consulting, Inc.                             

Sao Paulo, SP

Terrance Ward                       

Solic Capital                                           

Chicago, IL

Charles Winn                         

Huron Consulting Group                       

Austin, TX

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, insolvency and bankruptcy. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through the CIRA and Certification in Distressed Business Valuation (CDBV) programs.  For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org.  For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference.

