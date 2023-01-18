Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces 51 CIRA Certification Awards
Jan 18, 2023, 06:00 ET
MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, the AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Such expertise includes accounting, operations, strategic, taxation, and finance issues related to business bankruptcy and insolvency.
Having completed the requirements for certification in 2022, AIRA has awarded the following AIRA members CIRA certification:
|
Timothy Ahlberg
|
Riveron Consulting, LLC
|
Chicago, IL
|
John Auyeung
|
Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP
|
New York, NY
|
Erik Bell
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
Dallas, TX
|
Britton Bissett
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
Houston, TX
|
M. Wyatt Branson
|
Paladin
|
Chicago, IL
|
Madison Brown
|
FTI Consulting
|
Houston, TX
|
Bruno Carbonari
|
FTI Consulting
|
Sao Paulo, Brazil
|
Scott Cockerham*
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
Houston, TX
|
Rebecca Coleman
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
New York, NY
|
Kenneth Ehrler
|
M3 Partners
|
New York, NY
|
Adam Frenkel
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
Houston, TX
|
Michael Fussman*
|
Baker Tilly US
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Matthew Gates
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Roger Gorog
|
SierraConstellation Partners
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Joan Hadeed
|
Stapleton Group
|
San Diego, CA
|
Matthew Hauser
|
Grant Thornton
|
Chicago, IL
|
Chase Hood
|
Riveron Consulting, LLC
|
Houston, TX
|
Conor Jackson
|
GLC Advisors & Co., LLC
|
New York, NY
|
Stanley Jackson
|
Tax Squad LLC
|
Olympia Fields, IL
|
Alex Johnson
|
Cortland Valuation Group, Inc.
|
Washington, DC
|
David Johnson
|
Sherwood Partners Inc.
|
Manhattan Beach, CA
|
Dave Katz
|
FTI Consulting
|
Houston, TX
|
Jamie Keys
|
PA Consulting
|
Quarryville, PA
|
Hyejin Kim
|
FTI Consulting
|
Westbury, NY
|
Rich Kline
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
New York, NY
|
Logan Laposta
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
Dallas, TX
|
Edward Li
|
Mizuho Americas
|
San Francisco, CA
|
Yan Lin
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
New York, NY
|
Casey Moran
|
RSM US LLP
|
Hartford, CT
|
Clare Moylan
|
Gibbins Advisors
|
Nashville, TN
|
Joshua Nahas
|
Wolf Capital Advisors
|
New York, NY
|
Joshua Noble
|
Riveron Consulting, LLC
|
New York, NY
|
Brian Oatway
|
Ernst & Young LLP
|
Seattle, WA
|
Minesh Patel
|
RPA Advisors
|
River Edge, NJ
|
Lucas Porter
|
Ankura Consulting Group
|
Sandy, UT
|
Jennifer Quinlan
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
New York, NY
|
Adam Rapacki
|
LyondellBasell
|
Houston, TX
|
Daniel Reddin
|
UC Berkeley
|
Berkeley, CA
|
Thiago Rodrigues
|
FTI Consulting
|
Sao Paulo, Brazil
|
Adam Saltzman
|
FTI Consulting
|
New York, NY
|
Milena Sandeen
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
Houston, TX
|
J. Bradley Sargent
|
The Sargent Consulting Group, LLC
|
Chicago, IL
|
Mark Sidorenkov
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Matthew Sonnier
|
Quarter North Energy
|
Houston, TX
|
James Spencer
|
The Sargent Consulting Group, LLC
|
Chicago, IL
|
Jamie Strohl
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
Chicago, IL
|
Sean Tanner
|
Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC
|
Tucson, AZ
|
Thora Thoroddsen
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
Dallas, TX
|
Kirsten Turnbull
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
New York, NY
|
Anne Vanderkamp
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
Chicago, IL
|
Rahul Yenumula
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
Hamilton, NJ
*Also holder of CDBV certification
The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org. For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference.
SOURCE Association of Insolvency & Restructuring Advisors
