Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces 51 CIRA Certification Awards

MEDFORD, Ore., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, the AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Such expertise includes accounting, operations, strategic, taxation, and finance issues related to business bankruptcy and insolvency.

Having completed the requirements for certification in 2023, AIRA has awarded the following AIRA members CIRA certification:

Kira Abramovs SOLIC Capital Advisors, LLC Winter Park, FL Adam Adelstein Accordion Chicago, IL Vahe Aharonian FTI Consulting Houston, TX Augustus Arnold IV Goldman Sachs Dallas, TX Lorenzo Callerio Alvarez & Marsal Chicago, IL Adriana Camber Alvarez & Marsal Chicago, IL Brandon Caroprese Caroprese & Company New York, NY Cameron Carruthers Alvarez & Marsal Houston, TX Kirsten Cellier Deloitte & Touche LLP Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands Aaron Chambers Impossible Services Group, Inc Madera, CA Andrew Ciriello Alvarez & Marsal New York. NY David Dawes Alvarez & Marsal New York. NY Anthony Del Piano BDO USA, LLC New York, NY Jack Donohue DSI Consulting Chicago, IL John Durbin ClearWell Dynamics San Antonio, TX Edmond Esses Kroll New York, NY John Ferretti M3 Partners New York, NY William Foster M3 Partners New York, NY Thomas Frey DSI Consulting Chicago, IL Patrick Geekie RPA Advisors Houston, TX Adam Gerlich FTI Consulting Houston, TX Limi Gong AlixPartners, LLP Jersey City, NJ Benjamin Gonzalez FTI Consulting Distrito Federal, Mexico John Halloran SierraConstellation Partners New York, NY Jonathan Holley Abenaqui Companies London, England Rachel Hughes Alvarez & Marsal Phoenix, AZ YernarKades AlixPartners,LLP New York, NY Adam Kaplan BDO USA,LLP Chicago, IL Roman Konovalov Grant Thornton Limited Toronto, ON Brian LaForgia AlixPartners,LLP New York, NY Gregg Laswell Opportune, LLP Houston, TX NiallLedwidge Stout New York, NY Darryl Myers Force 10 Partners Irvine, CA Nageswaran Narayanaswamy

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Kate Nowinski CohnReznick LLP New York, NY Starr Perlman Alvarez & Marsal New York, NY Timothy Pettey FTI Consulting Chicago, IL David Purcell AlixPartners, LLP Chicago, IL Evan Reed Ernst & Young - Parthenon San Diego, CA Joseph Richman FTI Consulting Denver , CO Michael Robinson Province Greenwich, CT Jason Sheppard Texas Capital Bank Richmond, TX Jasdev Singh B. Riley Financial Services New York, NY Freddie Smithson Strategic Liquidity Fund Delray Beach, FL Ernesto Solis Fix Partners Advisors Santiago Metropolitana Philip Spicer RPA Advisors Chicago, IL Yujing Sun AlixPartners, LLP New York, NY Steven Wang BDO USA, LLC New York, NY Daniel Webber Alvarez & Marsal Chicago, IL Christopher Winter BDO USA, LLC Houston, TX Javier Zermeno AlixPartners, LLP Chicago, IL

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org . For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference .

