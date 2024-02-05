Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces 51 CIRA Certification Awards
05 Feb, 2024, 05:00 ET
MEDFORD, Ore., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, the AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Such expertise includes accounting, operations, strategic, taxation, and finance issues related to business bankruptcy and insolvency.
Having completed the requirements for certification in 2023, AIRA has awarded the following AIRA members CIRA certification:
|
Kira Abramovs
|
SOLIC Capital Advisors, LLC
|
Winter Park, FL
|
Adam Adelstein
|
Accordion
|
Chicago, IL
|
Vahe Aharonian
|
FTI Consulting
|
Houston, TX
|
Augustus Arnold IV
|
Goldman Sachs
|
Dallas, TX
|
Lorenzo Callerio
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
Chicago, IL
|
Adriana Camber
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
Chicago, IL
|
Brandon Caroprese
|
Caroprese & Company
|
New York, NY
|
Cameron Carruthers
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
Houston, TX
|
Kirsten Cellier
|
Deloitte & Touche LLP
|
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
|
Aaron Chambers
|
Impossible Services Group, Inc
|
Madera, CA
|
Andrew Ciriello
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
New York. NY
|
David Dawes
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
New York. NY
|
Anthony Del Piano
|
BDO USA, LLC
|
New York, NY
|
Jack Donohue
|
DSI Consulting
|
Chicago, IL
|
John Durbin
|
ClearWell Dynamics
|
San Antonio, TX
|
Edmond Esses
|
Kroll
|
New York, NY
|
John Ferretti
|
M3 Partners
|
New York, NY
|
William Foster
|
M3 Partners
|
New York, NY
|
Thomas Frey
|
DSI Consulting
|
Chicago, IL
|
Patrick Geekie
|
RPA Advisors
|
Houston, TX
|
Adam Gerlich
|
FTI Consulting
|
Houston, TX
|
Limi Gong
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
Jersey City, NJ
|
Benjamin Gonzalez
|
FTI Consulting
|
Distrito Federal, Mexico
|
John Halloran
|
SierraConstellation Partners
|
New York, NY
|
Jonathan Holley
|
Abenaqui Companies
|
London, England
|
Rachel Hughes
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
YernarKades
|
AlixPartners,LLP
|
New York, NY
|
Adam Kaplan
|
BDO USA,LLP
|
Chicago, IL
|
Roman Konovalov
|
Grant Thornton Limited
|
Toronto, ON
|
Brian LaForgia
|
AlixPartners,LLP
|
New York, NY
|
Gregg Laswell
|
Opportune, LLP
|
Houston, TX
|
NiallLedwidge
|
Stout
|
New York, NY
|
Darryl Myers
|
Force 10 Partners
|
Irvine, CA
|
Nageswaran Narayanaswamy
|
Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
|
Kate Nowinski
|
CohnReznick LLP
|
New York, NY
|
Starr Perlman
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
New York, NY
|
Timothy Pettey
|
FTI Consulting
|
Chicago, IL
|
David Purcell
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
Chicago, IL
|
Evan Reed
|
Ernst & Young - Parthenon
|
San Diego, CA
|
Joseph Richman
|
FTI Consulting
|
Denver , CO
|
Michael Robinson
|
Province
|
Greenwich, CT
|
Jason Sheppard
|
Texas Capital Bank
|
Richmond, TX
|
Jasdev Singh
|
B. Riley Financial Services
|
New York, NY
|
Freddie Smithson
|
Strategic Liquidity Fund
|
Delray Beach, FL
|
Ernesto Solis
|
Fix Partners Advisors Santiago
|
Metropolitana
|
Philip Spicer
|
RPA Advisors
|
Chicago, IL
|
Yujing Sun
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
New York, NY
|
Steven Wang
|
BDO USA, LLC
|
New York, NY
|
Daniel Webber
|
Alvarez & Marsal
|
Chicago, IL
|
Christopher Winter
|
BDO USA, LLC
|
Houston, TX
|
Javier Zermeno
|
AlixPartners, LLP
|
Chicago, IL
The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org. For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference.
SOURCE Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors
