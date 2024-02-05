Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces 51 CIRA Certification Awards

News provided by

Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors

05 Feb, 2024, 05:00 ET

MEDFORD, Ore., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, the AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Such expertise includes accounting, operations, strategic, taxation, and finance issues related to business bankruptcy and insolvency.

Having completed the requirements for certification in 2023, AIRA has awarded the following AIRA members CIRA certification:

Kira Abramovs

SOLIC Capital Advisors, LLC

Winter Park, FL

Adam Adelstein

Accordion

Chicago, IL

Vahe Aharonian

FTI Consulting

Houston, TX

Augustus Arnold IV

Goldman Sachs

Dallas, TX

Lorenzo Callerio

Alvarez & Marsal

Chicago, IL

Adriana Camber

Alvarez & Marsal

Chicago, IL

Brandon Caroprese

Caroprese & Company

New York, NY

Cameron Carruthers

Alvarez & Marsal

Houston, TX

Kirsten Cellier

 Deloitte & Touche LLP

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Aaron Chambers

Impossible Services Group, Inc

Madera, CA

Andrew Ciriello

 Alvarez & Marsal

New York. NY

David Dawes

Alvarez & Marsal

New York. NY

Anthony Del Piano

BDO USA, LLC

New York, NY

Jack Donohue

DSI Consulting

Chicago, IL

John Durbin

ClearWell Dynamics

San Antonio, TX

Edmond Esses

Kroll

New York, NY

John Ferretti

M3 Partners

New York, NY

William Foster

M3 Partners

New York, NY

Thomas Frey

DSI Consulting

Chicago, IL

Patrick Geekie

RPA Advisors

Houston, TX

Adam Gerlich

FTI Consulting

Houston, TX

Limi Gong

AlixPartners, LLP

Jersey City, NJ

Benjamin Gonzalez

FTI Consulting

Distrito Federal, Mexico

John Halloran

SierraConstellation Partners

New York, NY

Jonathan Holley

Abenaqui Companies

London, England

Rachel Hughes

Alvarez & Marsal

Phoenix, AZ

YernarKades

AlixPartners,LLP

New York, NY

Adam Kaplan

BDO USA,LLP

Chicago, IL

Roman Konovalov

Grant Thornton Limited

Toronto, ON

Brian LaForgia

AlixPartners,LLP

New York, NY

Gregg Laswell

Opportune, LLP

Houston, TX

NiallLedwidge

Stout

New York, NY

Darryl Myers

Force 10 Partners

Irvine, CA

Nageswaran Narayanaswamy

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Kate Nowinski

CohnReznick LLP

New York, NY

Starr Perlman

Alvarez & Marsal

New York, NY

Timothy Pettey

FTI Consulting

Chicago, IL

David Purcell

AlixPartners, LLP

Chicago, IL

Evan Reed

Ernst & Young - Parthenon

San Diego, CA

Joseph Richman

FTI Consulting

Denver , CO

Michael Robinson

Province

Greenwich, CT

Jason Sheppard

Texas Capital Bank

Richmond, TX

Jasdev Singh

B. Riley Financial Services

New York, NY

Freddie Smithson

Strategic Liquidity Fund

Delray Beach, FL

Ernesto Solis

Fix Partners Advisors Santiago

Metropolitana

Philip Spicer

RPA Advisors

Chicago, IL

Yujing Sun

AlixPartners, LLP

New York, NY

Steven Wang

BDO USA, LLC

New York, NY

Daniel Webber

Alvarez & Marsal

Chicago, IL

Christopher Winter

BDO USA, LLC

Houston, TX

Javier Zermeno

AlixPartners, LLP

Chicago, IL

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org. For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference.

SOURCE Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors

Also from this source

Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces CDBV Certification Award

Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.