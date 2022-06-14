Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces CIRA Certification Award Winners

MEDFORD, Ore., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, the AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Each year AIRA recognizes the highest scoring professionals who complete the CIRA program through awards sponsored by AlixPartners, LLP. At its June annual conference in Cleveland, OH, AIRA recognized the following AlixPartners CIRA Award winners for 2021:

1st Place – Thomas G. Prince, CIRA, AlixPartners, LLP, Houston, TX

2nd Place – David Katz, CIRA, FTI Consulting, Houston, TX

3rd Place – Conor Jackson, CIRA, GLC Advisors & Co., LLC, New York, NY

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org . For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference .

SOURCE Association of Insolvency & Restructuring Advisors