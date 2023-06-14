Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces CIRA Certification Award Winners

News provided by

Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors

14 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

MEDFORD, Ore., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, the AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities.  Each year AIRA recognizes through awards sponsored by AlixPartners, LLP, the professionals who complete the CIRA program with the highest scores.  At its annual conference in Newport Beach, CA, on June 8, 2023, AIRA recognized the following AlixPartners CIRA Award winners for 2022:

1st PlaceBlair Woolheater, Portage Point Partners, Pittsburgh, PA
2nd PlaceAlejandro Ramirez Disla, Alvarez & Marsal, Los Angeles, CA
3rd PlaceKirsten Cellier, CIRA, Deloitte & Touche LLP, Cayman Islands, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
3rd Place – John Ferretti, CIRA, M3 Partners, LP, New York, NY

Also recognized with a Certificate of Distinguished Performance for the 2022 year are William Foster, CIRA, M3 Partners, New York, NY, Houston Lichtefeld, Oxford Restructuring Advisors, LLC, Cincinnati, OH, and Constantin Nicolae, MUFG Bank, Houston, TX.

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy, and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote, and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs.  For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org.  For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference.

SOURCE Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors

Also from this source

Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces Transitions and Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.