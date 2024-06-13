Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces CIRA Certification Award Winners

MEDFORD, Ore., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, the AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Each year AIRA recognizes through awards sponsored by AlixPartners, LLP, the professionals who complete the CIRA program with the highest scores. At its annual conference in Baltimore, MD, on June 6, 2024, AIRA recognized the following AlixPartners CIRA Award winners for 2023:

1st Place – Shuo Wang, CIRA, BDO USA, LLC, New York, NY

2nd Place – Andrew Kim, CIRA, M3 Partners, New York, NY

3rd Place – Jack Donohue, CIRA, DSI Consulting, Chicago, IL

Also recognized with a Certificate of Distinguished Performance for the 2023 year are Anthony Del Piano, CIRA, BDO USA, LLC, New York, NY, Timothy Pettey, CIRA, FTI Consulting, Inc., Denver, CO., and Daniel Weisman, M3 Partners, LP, New York, NY.

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy, and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote, and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org . For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference .

