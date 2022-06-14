Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces Transitions and Awards

MEDFORD, Ore., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At its June annual conference in Cleveland, OH, AIRA announced the following leadership transitions and awards:

David R. Payne, CIRA, CDBV, D. R. Payne & Associates, Oklahoma City, OK, named president, succeeding Michael R. Lastowski, Duane Morris LLP, Wilmington, DE. Mr. Lastowski assumes the role of chairperson from David Bart, CIRA, CDBV, Baker Tilly, US, LLP, Chicago, who remains an AIRA board member. Denise Lorenzo, CIRA, AlixPartners, LLP, New York, NY, transitions from secretary to president-elect. Boris Steffen, CDBV, Province, Baltimore, MD has been named secretary.

Emanuel M. Katten Award

Emanuel M. Katten was a founding member of AIRA's predecessor organization. He was instrumental in the development of the CIRA program and other association and professional initiatives.

In recognition of Manny's legacy, annually, AIRA conveys its Emanuel M. Katten Award to an AIRA member with a history of outstanding service to the association and a substantial contribution to the profession. This year's honoree is Kenneth J. Malek, CIRA, CDBV, MalekRemian LLC, Libertyville, IL. Mr. Malek, like Mr. Katten, is a founding member of the association.

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org . For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference .

