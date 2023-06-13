Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces Transitions and Awards

News provided by

Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors

13 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

MEDFORD, Ore., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its June annual conference in Newport Beach, CA, AIRA announced the following leadership transitions and awards:

Denise Lorenzo, CIRA, AlixPartners, LLP, New York, NY, named president, succeeding David R. Payne, CIRA, CDBV, D.R. Payne & Associates, Oklahoma City, OK. Mr. Payne assumes the role of chairperson from Michael R. Lastowski, Duane Morris LLP, Wilmington, DE, who remains an AIRA board member. Eric Danner, CIRA, CohnReznick LLP, Boston, MA, named president-elect. Suzanne Roski, CIRA, CDBV, CR3 Partners, Richmond, VA named treasurer, succeeding David Berliner, CIRA, BDO USA, LLP, New York, NY, who remains an AIRA board member.

Emanuel M. Katten Award

Emanuel M. Katten was a founding member of AIRA's predecessor organization. He was instrumental in the development of the CIRA program and other association and professional initiatives.

In recognition of Manny's legacy, annually, AIRA conveys its Emanuel M. Katten Award to a member of the restructuring community with a history of outstanding service and a substantial contribution to the profession. This year's honoree is William A. Brandt, Jr., Founder and prior to his passing late last month, Executive Chairman, Development Specialists, Inc., Chicago, IL.

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote, and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org. For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference.

SOURCE Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors

