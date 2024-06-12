Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces Transitions and Awards

MEDFORD, Ore., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its June 6, 2024, annual meeting and conference in Baltimore, MD, AIRA announced the following leadership transitions and awards:

Eric Danner, CIRA, CohnReznick LLP, Boston, MA, named president, succeeding Denise Lorenzo, CIRA, AlixPartners, LLP, New York, NY. Ms. Lorenzo assumes the role of chairperson from David R. Payne, CIRA, CDBV, D.R.Payne & Associates, Inc., Oklahoma City, OK, who remains an AIRA board member. Boris Steffen, CDBV, Province, LLC, Miramar, FL, named president-elect. Robert Swartz, CIRA, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Boston MA, named treasurer. Kenneth J. Enos, Esq., Wilmington, DE, named secretary.

Emanuel M. Katten Award

Emanuel M. Katten was a founding member of AIRA's predecessor organization. He was instrumental in the development of the CIRA program and other association and professional initiatives.

In recognition of Manny's legacy, annually, AIRA conveys its Emanuel M. Katten Founders Award to a member of the restructuring community with a history of outstanding service and a substantial contribution to the profession. This year's honoree is David Berliner, CIRA, BDO, USA, LLC, New York, NY.

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote, and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org . For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference .

