Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Inducts 2023 Distinguished Fellows

Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors

15 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

MEDFORD, Ore., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its annual conference in Newport Beach, CA, on June 8th, AIRA announced the induction of its 2023 class of Distinguished Fellows.

Conceived to recognize the significant contributions that AIRA's senior members have made to the art and science of corporate restructuring and to the association, the Distinguished Fellows designation is an academic and professional honor for those AIRA members and program contributors who exemplify the highest level of excellence in professional practice and whose contributions are a significant positive legacy to our profession and the association.

These individuals have contributed in many ways to the profession and to AIRA.  They have served as a distinguished judge and educator, provided important leadership to AIRA and other associations such as Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI), provided years of service on the AIRA board, contributed to AIRA's CIRA and CDBV certification programs, organized and presented to AIRA and other professional conferences, and published articles and books.

The 2023 Distinguished Fellows are:

David Bart, CIRA, CDBV, Baker Tilly US, LLP, Chicago, IL
Kevin Clancy, CIRA, CohnReznick LLP, Roseland, NJ
Hon. Rosemary Gambardella, United States Bankruptcy Court, District of New Jersey
Brian Ryniker, CIRA, RK Consultants LLC, Sea Cliff, NY
Andrew I. Silfen, Esq., ArentFox Schiff LLP, New York, NY
Michael C. Sullivan, CIRA, Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP, Morristown, NJ
Jack F. Williams, Ph.D., CIRA, CDBV, Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy, and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote, and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs.  For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org.  For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference.

