Association of Law Firm Diversity Professionals (ALFDP) Denounces Legal Attempts to Undermine Progress of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Efforts

Association of Law Firm Diversity Professionals

06 Sep, 2023, 08:49 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Law Firm Diversity Professionals (ALFDP) is disturbed by the growing trend of "test case" litigation seeking to undermine diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts in industries across the U.S. – and it is of great concern that we now see two ALFDP member firms being sued by an organization that alleges the firms' diversity fellowships are unlawful. Such claims targeting the hiring of underrepresented candidates challenge the very essence of our commitment to DEI.

ALFDP Statement Denouncing DEI Litigation
"This attack on diversity in the legal profession is a call to action for the ALFDP and our members," says Karlie Ilaria, president of the Association of Legal Diversity Professionals (ALFDP). "Now is a crucial time for our profession and we intend to rise to the occasion. We will continue to lead our profession toward a brighter, more equitable future."

The legal profession has made significant strides in recognizing the value of diversity and how imperative it is that we address the inequities that persist. DEI programs are a reflection of our collective commitment to these ideals. The claims in these lawsuits undercut the progress we have made, threaten the principles of equitable opportunity and fairness, and ignore the overwhelming evidence demonstrating the positive impact of DEI initiatives on our workplaces, clients and communities.

These DEI programs are administered in a non-discriminatory manner. They are designed to foster an inclusive environment where every individual can thrive and reach their fullest potential. These programs seek to break down barriers and address systemic biases that have persisted for far too long. They are not discriminatory; they are a response to discrimination.

The ALFDP will continue to support and advocate for robust, meaningful and effective DEI programs within our law firms. We stand united against any attempt to discredit these initiatives. Instead, we encourage open dialogue, constructive engagement and collaboration to address any concerns that may arise in the implementation of DEI programs. We firmly believe that diversity, equity and inclusion are not only laudable goals but are also fundamental to the success and vitality of our profession.

We are confident that law firm diversity programs are essential steps toward ensuring equitable opportunities for all, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or background.

