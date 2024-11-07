Association of Medical School Pediatric Department Chairs Partners with CareerPhysician to Strengthen Child Health Leadership

DALLAS and MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Medical School Pediatric Department Chairs (AMPSDC), comprised of the chairs of pediatric departments at academic health centers across the US and Canada overseeing approximately 25,000 faculty, and CareerPhysician, LLC, the national leader in academic child health executive search and leadership development, announced today their partnership to pursue innovative opportunities to expand leadership resources and leadership development for academic pediatricians.

AMPSDC

This collaboration brings together two organizations whose missions seek to facilitate the success of pediatric leaders and thereby improve the lives of children. Through AMPSDC's programs tailored to the unique challenges faced by academic pediatric departments and CareerPhysician's talent and leadership expertise, both organizations work closely with pediatric leaders to promote their career development and create stronger foundations in the health care organizations they serve.

"Mentorship and leadership training are fundamental in supporting today's pediatric leaders, preparing them to lead through the rapidly changing environment of academic medicine," said President of AMPSDC, Joseph W. St. Geme, III, MD. "We're proud to partner with CareerPhysician to expand opportunities for all pediatricians interested in academic leadership."

The collaboration between AMSPDC and CareerPhysician underscores the importance of making education initiatives widely available to empower physicians and enhance the leadership development landscape for current and future pediatricians. With increasing pediatric workforce shortages across the country, effective leadership is essential, supported by focused workshops, mentorship programs, training sessions and networking opportunities.

"We're thrilled to work alongside AMPSDC to advance leadership in academic pediatrics," said CEO and Physician Talent Officer of CareerPhysician, Wesley Millican. "We're honored to have supported the leadership aspirations of pediatricians for more than two decades, listening to their concerns and identifying growth areas for greater impact. In partnering with AMPSDC, we'll be able to reach even more physicians with the support that they need to thrive in their careers and advance child health in their communities."

AMPSDC and CareerPhysician will formally launch their partnership at AMPSDC's 2024 Members Meeting November 9-10 in Chicago.

About AMPSDC

Association of Medical School Pediatric Department Chairs (AMSPDC) is a national organization representing leaders of academic pediatrics departments in U.S. and Canadian medical schools. Its mission focuses on enhancing child health through diverse leadership in medical education, research, clinical care and child advocacy. AMSPDC also works to strengthen the role of pediatrics within medical schools and the larger academic community. Key initiatives include workforce development, mentorship programs, diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, and supporting pediatric research to advance medical knowledge and practice for children and adolescents. To learn more, please visit www.amspdc.org.

About CareerPhysician

CareerPhysician is the national leader in child health executive search and academic leadership development. The company's mission is to meaningfully impact the lives of children and their families and the careers of the faculty and leaders who serve them. In collaboration with the Child Health Advisory Council, CareerPhysician provides an innovative suite of executive search and leadership development services that span the full continuum from residents and fellows to senior faculty and leaders. CareerPhysician clients benefit from the company's 25 years of experience exclusively dedicated to the leadership needs of departments of pediatrics and children's hospitals. To learn more, please visit www.careerphysician.com.

Contacts: Julie Callahan for CareerPhysician

469-579-8045

[email protected]





Laura Degnon for AMPSDC

703-556-9222

[email protected]

SOURCE CareerPhysician and AMPSDC