Association of Migraine Disorders Launches $100,000 Matching Challenge For "Research Is Hope" Campaign

Losing A Daughter Becky Dwyer lost her daughter, Melissa, to suicide due to chronic migraine. Melissa spent her teenage years in and out of hospitals desperate to find relief, which never came. She tried dozens of treatments and saw a myriad of specialists. In her last year, Melissa had 82 ER visits and 72 inpatient hospital days. After visiting the best care centers in the country Melissa's condition was deemed "too complicated" and there was nothing more they could do. Becky said, "I want to see effective treatments and a cure in my lifetime. We've lost so many in the migraine community and others are hanging on by a thread. I want to give them the hope they desperately need."

A Combat Soldier

As a teenager, Eula Moore-Marshall experienced menstrual headaches, but it was nothing compared to the migraine attacks that started when she served our country during the Gulf War. Eula was forced to work through her pain during combat missions, fighting both the war in her head and on the battlefield. Eula was labeled as "lazy and faking it" despite fighting through the pain.

Decades of Pain

Lindsay Weitzel is a former researcher who's dedicated her career to advocating for people with migraine. Lindsay has lived with migraine since she was 3 years old and has a blend of related conditions. Lindsay's two young children also have this genetic disease. She hopes for a day when better treatments are available for children.

A Career Stolen

Don Vanderpool once enjoyed a successful career as an architect but migraine stole that. Don has migraine attacks 25 days a month. He suffered two concussions in high school that may have caused his migraine disease. He's tried countless treatments but none have been effective.

Rare and Complex Migraine

On the outside, Alexes's smile shines, a testament to how invisible migraine can be. Alexes has hemiplegic migraine in addition to intractable daily migraine. Hemiplegic migraine mimics stroke and causes extreme pain, loss of motor skills, difficulty speaking, and paralysis. Unlike stroke, these attacks happen multiple times a month. Alexes said, "people see you in a wheelchair and cannot believe that is migraine."

Professional Athletes Aren't Exempt

The campaign gained the support of Jon Dorenbos, former NFL long snapper and America's Got Talent finalist and Team USA Olympic track athlete, Corey McGee. Jon had a heart problem which ultimately ended his 14-year NFL career and led to migraine. Cory experienced migraine as a child. She joins the campaign to expose the need for more research.

Why More Research Is Needed

Despite being the world's 3rd most prevalent disease in 2015, migraine received $20 million in NIH funding compared to $214 million allocated for arthritis and $1.68 billion for digestive diseases even though these diseases have a similar burden ranking. (Shapiro, 2020)

"More funding would attract new researchers to the field because they would see it as an emerging space to grow. Bringing in new ideas would significantly advance migraine research and ultimately patient care," said Amynah Pradhan, PhD, Neuroscientist and Associate Professor, University of Illinois.

Donations will fund projects chosen by AMD's Research Advisory Committee, a team of 20 leading experts.

About the Association of Migraine Disorders

The Association of Migraine Disorders is a non-profit with a mission to expand the understanding of migraine through research, education and awareness. AMD is led by a wide range of healthcare professionals that understand the spectrum of symptoms associated with migraine.

