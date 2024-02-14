ASSOCIATION OF NATIONAL ADVERTISERS PRESENTS THE 2024 DRIVING INFLUENCE AWARD AT THE CHICAGO AUTO SHOW TO MINI USA

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) presented the 2024 Driving Influence Award at the Chicago Auto Show's Media Preview Day to MINI USA's Big Love campaign, which was conceived and produced by creative agency RQ. The annual award is given to a manufacturer harnessing the power of influencer marketing to creatively and authentically engage automotive customers. This year's award highlighted campaigns that emphasized reaching women, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ consumers.

"The ANA is proud to partner with the Chicago Auto Show for a fifth year on the 2024 Driving Influence Award," said Leah Marshall, senior director, influencer marketing at ANA. "This year's emphasis on campaigns designed to reach women, BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ audiences authentically and creatively couldn't be more aligned with the ANA's values around inclusive and representative marketing."

To celebrate Pride 2023, MINI USA in partnership with creative brand marketing agency RQ, created an influencer-led campaign to amplify the journey of prominent LGBTQIA+ creators. With a primary focus on San Francisco and Philadelphia, MINI tasked participating creators with creating compelling content that showcased the significance that certain locations played in their lives. Beginning with a location of historical importance and ending with a modern location, the creators shared the impact these locations had on them with their social audiences.

"At MINI, we believe in celebrating individuality in all its forms. Our support of the LGBTQ+ community is rooted in the understanding that MINI Coopers aren't just cars; they're canvases for personal expression," said Matthew Shukaitis, digital communications manager, MINI USA. "Each MINI on the road is as unique as the driver behind the wheel, embodying the spirit of diversity, inclusivity, and the freedom to be authentically oneself."

Past Driving Influence Award recipients include QYOU Media (Okay Hyundai), Toyota (Family Trails), Mitsubishi (Kids Talk Safety), Hyundai (Santa Fe Launch), and Honda (Drive Your Fun).

For more information on the 2024 Chicago Auto Show, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com. For high resolution photos and b-roll, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com/media/online-newsroom-gallery.

About the Chicago Auto Show
First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2024 public show is Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association
Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world-famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

About the ANA (Association of National Advertisers)
The mission of the ANA (Association of National Advertisers) is to drive growth for marketing professionals, brands and businesses, the industry, and humanity. The ANA serves the marketing needs of 20,000 brands by leveraging the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda, which has been endorsed by the Global CMO Growth Council. The ANA's membership consists of U.S. and international companies, including client-side marketers, nonprofits, fundraisers, and marketing solutions providers (data science and technology companies, ad agencies, publishers, media companies, suppliers, and vendors). The ANA creates Marketing Growth Champions by serving, educating, and advocating for more than 50,000 industry members that collectively invest more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually.

News Releases in Similar Topics

