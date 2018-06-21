Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs Files Injunction Motion To Halt Enforcement of NJ Magazine Ban

"This unconstitutional law makes no one safer," said ANJRPC executive director Scott Bach. "It will be ignored by criminals, and affects only law-abiding citizens. To make matters worse, it gives the public a limited time to get rid of or permanently alter their lawfully acquired magazines. It therefore is imperative that the law be put on hold until the Court decides whether it is constitutional to force a million people who have committed no crime to forfeit or permanently alter their property."

ANJRPC's motion shows that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed in their claim that New Jersey's magazine ban is unconstitutional, and points out that a federal court in California recently put a similar magazine ban on hold while it decides whether to overturn it. A link to the legal brief just filed in the New Jersey case is available at www.anjrpc.org

This case was filed in cooperation with the National Rifle Association. "We thank the NRA for its incredible support and guidance, which made this lawsuit and this new motion possible," said Bach.

Any New Jersey resident interested in joining ANJRPC in the lawsuit should contact us at strikeforce@anjrpc.org, especially those who have ever been burglarized, robbed, attacked, or even threatened by a gang or by multiple criminals at the same time, in a documented incident.

The Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs is the official New Jersey affiliate of the NRA, and is New Jersey's oldest, largest, and most effective Second Amendment organization.

CONTACT: Scott L. Bach, Executive Director, defendfreedom@earthlink.net, +1-973-697-9270

