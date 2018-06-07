Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs Official Statement in Response to NJ Legislature's Passage of Anti-Gun Bill Package

"None of the bills passed today will make anyone safer," said Scott Bach, executive director of the Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs (ANJRPC). "Lawmakers have squandered an important opportunity to make our schools safer and prevent those with serious mental health issues from obtaining firearms in the first place."

"Instead," continued Bach, "they have enacted a series of measures limiting the ability of citizens to defend themselves, and enabling those hostile to gun rights to abuse legal process to harass gun owners. Law-abiding firearms owners are not the problem, and limiting their rights accomplishes nothing to advance safety," said Bach.

Once these bills are signed by the governor, ANJRPC plans on taking the fight to the courts, where we expect unconstitutional laws to be overturned, and lawmakers to be forced to respect the rights of law-abiding citizens.

