Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs Sues to Overturn New Magazine Ban, Within Minutes of it Being Signed by Governor

"This unconstitutional law will be ignored by criminals and madmen, and affects only law-abiding citizens," said ANJRPC executive director Scott Bach. "It turns one million people into criminals with the stroke of a pen, limits self-defense, and takes away property lawfully acquired," continued Bach. "Buy it yesterday, ban it today, go to prison tomorrow – it's the Jersey way, and the goal of our lawsuit is to boot this law, which makes no one safer, into the trash heap of history where it belongs."

ANJRPC's lawsuit highlights the many constitutional infirmities in New Jersey's magazine ban. A federal court in California recently enjoined the operation of a similar magazine ban and ANJRPC believes New Jersey's ban will meet a similar end – especially if the case reaches the United States Supreme Court. A link to the complaint in the case is available on ANJRPC's website at www.anjrpc.org

This lawsuit was filed in cooperation with the National Rifle Association. "We thank the NRA for its incredible support and guidance, which made this new lawsuit possible," said Bach.

Any New Jersey resident interested in joining ANJRPC in the lawsuit should contact us at strikeforce@anjrpc.org, especially those who have ever been burglarized, robbed, attacked, or even threatened by a gang or by multiple criminals at the same time, in a documented incident.

The Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs is the official New Jersey affiliate of the NRA, and is New Jersey's oldest, largest, and most effective Second Amendment organization.

