Association of Persons Affected by Addiction Celebrates 25th Anniversary

07 Dec, 2023, 08:47 ET
Recognizing exemplary leadership in the field of addiction and mental health recovery
DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Persons Affected by Addiction (APAA) announced its highly anticipated 25th Anniversary Dinner and Awards Ceremony, taking place on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Several individuals and organizations in North Texas are set to be recognized for their exemplary leadership in the field of addiction and mental health recovery during the debut of APAA's esteemed Recovery-Oriented Communities of Care (ROCC) Star Awards.
Here are the distinguished ROCC Star honorees in their respective categories:
Category: Business
Blacks at Microsoft (BAM)
Microsoft Corporation
Category: Academia
Dr. Constance Lacy, Dean
School of Behavioral Health and Human Services
University of North Texas
Category: Faith in Action
Dr. Brenda Richardson Rowe
Harmony Community Development Corporation/
Concord Church
Category: Exceptional Volunteer Impact
Joseph D. Guillory, M.D.
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry
UT Southwestern Medical Center
Category: Government
Carol Lucky, Chief Executive Officer
North Texas Behavioral Health Authority
Category: Youth
Lieutenant Brandon Terry, President
Dallas Black Fire Fighters Association
Category: Health and Wellness
Joyce E. Tapley, MHA, Chief Executive Officer
Foremost Family Health Centers
Category: Dr. Louis E. Deere, Sr. Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients
Royce Adams
Earlene Deere
Darryl Harris
Robert Koonce
Richard Lane
Chester McGee
APAA began as a small operation with a handful of volunteers in 1998. Today, it has a footprint across North Texas serving individuals in Dallas, Ellis, Hunt, Kaufman, Navarro and Rockwall Counties.
"We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support we've received from countless individuals and organizations throughout APAA's journey," stated Joe Powell, CEO of APAA. Their generosity has played a crucial role in fostering the growth and development of APAA over the years. We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone with our honorees and other members of the community."
Sponsors for the event include Con Real, LLC and UNT School of Behavioral Health and Human Services.
About the Association of Persons Affected by Addiction
The Association of Persons Affected by Addiction (APAA) is a Recovery Community Organization dedicated to educating the community about the nature of addiction and mental health recovery, while providing recovery support services to individuals, families, and the community. For over 25 years, APAA, along with its national recovery network, has championed health, wellness, and recovery through peer-to-peer recovery support, impactful advocacy campaigns, outreach programs, and inspiring public events. www.recoveryiswhy.org
Media Contact:
Kai Stansberry Fields
[email protected]
213-761-0159
SOURCE Association of Persons Affected by Addiction
