Association of Related Churches (ARC) Announces 2026 ARC Launch Events to Equip Future Church Planters

The Association of Related Churches announced 2026 ARC Launch Events, a nationwide series of in-person trainings designed to equip and prepare future church planters.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Related Churches has announced its 2026 ARC Launch Events, a series of in-person training gatherings designed to equip and prepare prospective church planters for the journey of launching a new church. ARC Launch serves as the first step in the ARC church planting process , offering practical training, coaching, and insight from experienced pastors, coaches, and ARC staff.

ARC Launch is designed for individuals and couples who are approximately six months to two years away from their intended launch day. While attending 12 to 18 months before launch is recommended, planters with varying timelines have successfully participated. There are no prerequisites to attend, making the event accessible to those discerning a call to church planting as well as pastors seeking to learn more about the ARC process.

During the training, attendees receive hands-on guidance covering the foundational elements of starting an ARC church. Participation in ARC Launch is a required step before moving forward to the ARC Launch assessment, coach connection, and access to ARC's resources and support. Attendance does not guarantee approval to plant with ARC, as all planters complete an application and assessment process to determine readiness.

Past ARC Launch training events have brought together a diverse group of more than 75 participants from across the United States, including prospective church planters, lead pastors, campus pastors, and ARC church leaders . During these sessions, attendees received practical instruction on the core components of launching a healthy church, with training covering areas such as developing vision buy-in, building and leading launch teams, branding and community outreach, church governance, and maintaining balance between ministry responsibilities and personal life.

While the event is geared toward prospective church planters, current lead pastors and campus pastors are also welcome to attend and learn alongside future planters.

The 2026 ARC Launch Event schedule includes four training gatherings hosted at ARC partner churches across the country. The first event will take place January 27-28, 2026, in Tampa, Florida, at Bayside Community Church's North River Campus. The second gathering is scheduled for March 10-11, 2026, in Birmingham, Alabama, at Church of the Highlands' Greystone Campus. Next, ARC Launch will head to Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1-2, 2026, hosted by River Valley Church. In the fall, ARC Launch will be in Carlsbad, California, at Daybreak Church, September 1-2, 2026. The final ARC Launch Event of the year will be held November 10–11, 2026, back in Birmingham, Alabama at Church of the Highlands' Greystone Campus.

The Association of Related Churches exists to see a thriving local church in every community and continues to invest in equipping leaders with the tools, relationships, and support needed to launch strong, life-giving churches.

For more information about ARC Launch Events or the church planting process, visit arcchurches.com or contact [email protected] .

About the Association of Related Churches

The Association of Related Churches is a global network of independent churches from diverse denominations and backgrounds that strategically resource pastors and church planters to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. Founded in 2000, ARC has helped launch more than 1,180 life-giving churches around the world and continues to support leaders through training, coaching, and relational partnership.

