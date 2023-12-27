Assuaged Foundation has Helped 650+ Marginalized Students Find Jobs

The non-profit uses its plant-based vegan diet educational platform to raise post-graduation employment and welcomes support to continue its mission.

GREEN VALLEY LAKE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assuaged Foundation , a 501c3 Public Health non-profit dedicated to empowering students and promoting a healthier, plant-based diet, has achieved significant milestones through its educational platform.

Assuaged Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, introduced the Assuaged Marketing Agency, offering paid student internships. The Assuaged Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, boasts a board comprising diverse members, each with extensive expertise in their respective fields.

Assuaged has enhanced its remote internship program, blending AI and personalized online mentorship with celebrity, influencer, and military veteran mentors. Students acquire digital marketing skills, resulting in a 50% boost in certifications and improved job placement rates, particularly in the public health sector, where students secure positions at institutions like the CDC.

Empowering College Students:

Our post-program tracking system reveals a remarkable 27% increase in employment rates among former student interns.

We popularize a healthier, plant-based diet among students through our platform, social media (100k+ combined followers), website (50k+ monthly visitors, 14m+ impressions), and newsletter (12k+ subscribers).

Through partnerships with 112+ universities nationwide, we have recognized and awarded the exceptional dedication of six outstanding students from prestigious institutions, such as Southern New Hampshire University , Purdue Global University, Oklahoma State University , Arizona State University , and Regent University , with the prestigious Presidential Service Awards—an honor that reflects both their commitment and our shared mission.

The foundation's diverse board includes figures like Jeff Hoffman , a public speaker and serial entrepreneur known from his work at Priceline, Craig and Jenny D . , celebrity wellness consultants, Shea Vaughn , celebrity wellness icon, John Oberg , viral vegan social media activist, and Andy Hnilo , actor/model known for his skincare brand Alitura.

2023 Achievements:

We secured significant funding from various sources, including over $260,000 in volunteerism projects from Catchafire , $3,800 from the Foundation for California Community Colleges , $4,568 from Heycollab , and $3,110 from The Maca Team .

Join Us in Making a Difference:

We celebrate our achievements and the need for ongoing support to sustain our work. We invite individuals, businesses, and organizations to join us in making a lasting impact on marginalized students and promoting a healthier lifestyle. Your support, whether through donations , partnerships , or volunteering , helps us continue our mission.

For more information or to make a contribution, please visit our website at [ www.assuaged.com ]

About Assuaged Foundation:

The Assuaged Foundation is a veteran-owned non-profit founded in 2017 by disabled entrepreneurs Thane Murphy and Cynthia Cherise Murphy. The organization's plant-based vegan educational platform provides students with digital marketing skills and work experience through remote internships to raise their post-graduation job placement. The cause was inspired by the Murphys' journey to a holistic self-care system based on eating organically nutritious food.

We appreciate your support in helping us continue our mission of empowering students and promoting a healthier, plant-based lifestyle. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in our communities and beyond.

