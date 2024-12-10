Assumption University Board of Trustees Reappoints President Greg Weiner

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Assumption University is pleased to announce the reappointment of President Greg Weiner, Ph.D., for a 5-year term through May 2030. This decision reflects the Board's deep confidence in his leadership and the compelling vision he has crafted for a thriving Assumption—a vision that is already yielding tangible results.

Assumption University shows positive momentum under President Weiner, with growing enrollment and a bold strategic plan. Post this President Greg Weiner

"President Weiner's leadership has been instrumental in setting Assumption University on a path of continued success," said Candace A. McGovern Race '78, Chair of the Board of Trustees. "His unwavering commitment to our students and his strategic approach to enhancing the university's Catholic liberal education make him the ideal leader for the next phase of Assumption's growth. We are confident that his vision for the future of Assumption will continue to elevate the university and benefit generations of students."

At the core of President Weiner's leadership is his commitment to the education of students. He ensures that Assumption remains focused on creating an environment where students are fully supported to thrive, excelling academically while developing the values of thoughtful citizenship and a dedication to the common good. As a recognized national thought leader on the enduring value of Catholic liberal education, President Weiner has worked to strengthen the university's foundation and enhance its mission.

The author of four books and dozens of op-eds and articles, President Weiner is a nationally known scholar of political and constitutional thought. George F. Will has written that he ranks "among the most prolific and profound contemporary writers on political philosophy." He is also the first Jewish president of a Catholic university in the United States. He has been a national thought leader on the value of Catholic liberal education, the challenge of antisemitism on college campuses, and the importance of civic friendship.

"I am deeply honored by the Board's trust and support," said President Weiner. "Anything we accomplish at Assumption, we accomplish together as a community—from our Trustees to our faculty and staff to our students. It is a privilege to work with and learn from them all. Assumption will thrive because of the distinctive nature of our Catholic liberal education, which combines enduring questions and professional skills, and the unique character of our students, who possess grit and lack entitlement We approach the future together with every confidence in the possibilities ahead."

Under President Weiner's leadership, Assumption has made significant strides in a variety of areas, including creating the bold vision for the University's 10-year Thrive strategic plan; increasing first-year enrollment by 32 percent while improving retention rates; developing and implementing a Foundations program for first-year students; establishing Assumption's Center for Civic Friendship; and securing provisional accreditation for the Physician Assistant program.

The momentum at Assumption is already visible in the current academic year, with an academically talented and diverse class of 2028. As the university looks ahead, the Board of Trustees is confident that President Weiner's leadership will continue to shape Assumption's success and ensure that it remains a place where students thrive, grow, and prepare for a meaningful future.

