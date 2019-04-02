Assurance Announces Term & Permanent Life 'Single-Entry' Quoting, Transforming Case Design Across The Industry

Today the brokerage general agency (BGA) community, field marketing organizations (FMOs), financial institutions, agents and advisors are required to use separate quote and illustration platforms for Term and Permanent Life, a highly inefficient practice and expensive platform operation. With Ensight™ Intelligent Quote, case designers, wholesalers and insurance producers simply enter a client's parameters and case design once and then simultaneously run multiple illustrations for Term and Permanent Life insurance. This streamlines the case design process and can help increase 'Term-Perm' conversion rates by more than 10% annually.

"As a leading life insurance brokerage general agency, 'where' and 'how' our marketers spend their time is critical to the performance of our business. With the opportunity to bring together Term and Permanent Life insurance quoting into a single case design process, we can simplify our life insurance platform infrastructure, extend Intelligent Quote's 'single-entry' case design efficiencies across another product class, and help more insurance producers and advisors close more suitable sales that are in the best interest of the client," said Dave Donchey, CLU, President and Principal of Leisure Werden and Terry Agency. "Ensight™ Intelligent Quote continues its revolution to help transform life insurance distribution into something never seen before in our industry."

With Ensight™ Intelligent Quote, case designers will be able to -

Quote Term & Permanent Life products simultaneously – in one case design process

Template frequently run Term quotes for rapid re-quoting in seconds

Streamline "Term To Perm" quotes to increase presentation, conversion & revenue

Create visually stunning Term sales concepts, such as Cost of Waiting, Term Conversion, and Laddering

"Case designers, wholesalers, agents and financial advisors often work in a highly demanding environment. Quoting term and permanent life insurance policies on different platforms – with their own unique workflows and product requirements - not only creates a greater burden, but also takes away from a focus on the client," stated Bill Unrue, Chief Executive Officer, Assurance. "By bringing Term and Permanent life into a streamlined, 'single-entry' quoting process, we can deliver case design efficiencies for the life insurance distribution community, more dedicated time for the client relationship and increase 'Term-Perm' placement, where it best fits the client's needs."

With API-based integration with the Ebix™ platform suite, Ensight™ Intelligent Quote provides extensive coverage of the life insurance product market landscape, as well as support for the vast majority of insurance carriers. Intelligent Quote can also be fully integrated with SalesForce™, Microsoft Dynamics™, and Ebix SmartOffice™, supporting the requirements of BGAs, Financial Institutions, Wirehouses / Banks, Broker Dealers and other firms.

About Assurance

Assurance (www.assuranceapp.com) partners with insurance carriers and national distributors to provide SaaS-based sales acceleration solutions that make selling life insurance and annuities simpler, more profitable & a stunning digital experience. Our sales acceleration platform, Ensight™, helps our clients drive sales growth and productivity, improve product marketing and transform the customer and advisor experience at the point of sale. Since its launch in 2017, Ensight™ is quickly becoming the dominant insurance sales enablement platform in the life and annuities sector. Ernest Rady is Assurance's principle investor and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Rady is also Chairman, President and CEO of American Assets; founder and Chairman of the Board of Insurance Company of the West (ICW); and Chairman of the Dean's Advisory Council of the Rady School of Management, UCSD.

