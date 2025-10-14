Assurance Financial Surpasses $100,000 Raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Through Innovative Giving Initiatives, Assurance Financial Strengthens Its Partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurance Financial proudly announced it has surpassed $100,000 in total donations to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This milestone comes during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and reflects the company's long-standing commitment to making a difference in the lives of children and families through its ongoing partnership with St. Jude.

Since the beginning of the collaboration, Assurance Financial has supported St. Jude through multiple companywide efforts including its "Apps for Kids" initiative, which donates $50 to St. Jude for every loan application submitted. Together with employee giving campaigns, participation in the St. Jude Walk, and its signature event, the Serve for St. Jude Pickleball Social, the company has exceeded its ambitious $100,000 fundraising goal.

The Serve for St. Jude Pickleball Social, held this fall at Court to Table in Baton Rouge, was a resounding success and the highlight of Assurance Financial's annual fundraising efforts. The event brought together employees, business partners, and members of the Baton Rouge community for a full day of pickleball matches, networking, and purpose-driven fun, all in support of the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"We're thrilled to see the incredible turnout and the generosity of everyone who contributed to this cause," said Kenny Hodges, CEO of Assurance Financial. "At Assurance, we believe our company's success goes hand in hand with giving back. Supporting St. Jude means helping children and families in their greatest time of need, and we are honored to play a role in ensuring no family has to face this journey alone."

Throughout the event, participants had multiple ways to give back. In addition to the pickleball tournament itself, funds were raised through a lively silent auction featuring donated items and experiences from local businesses, a spirited 50/50 raffle, and a variety of interactive games and challenges held throughout the day. Every activity brought more excitement and generosity, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of unity and compassion.

Steve Ward, president of Assurance Financial, added, "The Pickleball Event was more than just a day of fun, it was a reflection of our culture at Assurance. Our team, our partners, and our community came together for something bigger than ourselves. The funds raised will help provide critical care and support for families while advancing medical research that has the power to save lives. That's something we can all be proud of."

Thanks to the incredible enthusiasm of the players, sponsors, and community supporters, this year's Serve for St. Jude Pickleball Social raised more than $50,000 - more than triple the amount raised at the previous year's event. The record-breaking total helped Assurance Financial surpass its $100,000 fundraising milestone for St. Jude, contributing directly to research and treatment for children battling life-threatening illnesses.

"We're incredibly grateful to Assurance Financial for being a true champion for St. Jude," said Katie Cummings, senior account manager, Territory, ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Their continued partnership and commitment to hosting unique and fun events like the Serve for St. Jude Pickleball Social are making a real impact, raising awareness and vital funds for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude. Their leadership is inspiring others in the communities they serve, and we're honored to celebrate the difference they're making."

This continued partnership reflects Assurance Financial's deep belief in the power of service, compassion, and community. From every loan application submitted through "Apps for Kids" to every serve at the Pickleball Social, the company's efforts demonstrate how small actions can create lasting impact. Assurance Financial remains committed to supporting the mission of St. Jude and the children and families whose lives are touched by its work every day.

About Assurance Financial

Founded in 2001, Assurance Financial is a full-service residential mortgage lender headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With licensed loan officers across the country, Assurance offers a wide range of loan products to meet the needs of today's homeowners. The company is guided by a commitment to exceptional service, innovative solutions, and a culture of giving back to the communities it serves.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Founded by entertainer Danny Thomas, St. Jude freely shares its discoveries so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. To learn more, visit www.stjude.org.

