Assurance IQ Chooses AgentSync to Provide Excellent Agent Experience

Frictionless Agent Management Poised to Streamline Assurance IQ's Agent Onboarding

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurance IQ and AgentSync have announced they will collaborate to transform the onboarding and management processes for hundreds of agents.

Manual and repetitive tasks draw out the onboarding process and cause inefficiencies, errors, and opportunities for agents to drop out entirely. By engaging AgentSync's Manage product for a comprehensive system to manage compliance, onboarding, and producer data, Assurance IQ is optimizing its agent onboarding.

"A seamless experience for our agents is critical to ultimately providing a great customer experience," said Casey Hrvatin, Vice President of Agency Sales Operations at Assurance IQ. "Technology like AgentySync's helps us make onboarding and administrative processes more efficient, so agents can spend more time on helping consumers protect what matters most." 

Assurance IQ offers personalized guidance that makes finding and using insurance easier, including life, health, home, and auto insurance. By using AgentSync, which is focused on building modern insurance infrastructure that connects carriers, agencies, and agents, Assurance IQ can help more consumers improve and protect their personal and financial well-being while maintaining tight controls on quality and compliance for its agents.

"We're excited about what this collaboration can bring to the industry," said Niji Sabharwal, CEO and Co-Founder of AgentSync. "More automatic onboarding, compliance, and agent management have the potential to elevate the business of insurance for agents, agencies, carriers, and consumers alike, and we're grateful to be part of that."

About Assurance IQ
Assurance IQ helps you protect what matters most. We offer personalized guidance that makes finding and using insurance easier. We start by understanding your needs. Then, we use data science and machine learning to narrow down your options for coverage. Our licensed insurance agents help you make decisions based on your unique needs. For more information, please visit assurance.com.

About AgentSync
AgentSync builds modern insurance infrastructure that connects carriers, agencies, MGAs, and producers. With customer-centric design, seamless APIs, automation, and unparalleled service, AgentSync's solutions provide data intelligence and streamlined onboarding and compliance management processes that reduce costs, increase efficiency, and get producers ready to sell in hours instead of weeks. Founded in 2018 by Niranjan "Niji" Sabharwal and Jenn Knight, and headquartered in Denver, CO, AgentSync has been recognized as one of Denver's Best Places to Work, a Forbes Magazine Cloud 100 Rising Star, and as an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner, and was ranked 65 in Forbes – America's Best Startup Employers 2023. To learn more, visit www.agentsync.io.

