Assurance IQ used Alltius AI Sales Assist to ramp up new insurance agents in less than 1 month

A leading InsurTech company slashes new insurance sales agent onboarding time with tailored AI assistants.

IRVINE, Calif., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alltius, a leading conversational AI platform for sales and customer support announced that Assurance IQ used Alltius' AI sales assistants platform to reduce onboarding time for new insurance sales agents. Assurance IQ's new agents used AI sales assistants to reach mid-level experience & productivity within 1 month.

Assurance IQ provided personalized insurance plan buying guidance to over 17 million customers in the North American region. Assurance IQ's sales agents needed to be knowledgeable across 6000+ insurance plans across 100+ plan providers which are subject to change periodically. This was an uphill battle especially for newer agents who often take more than 6 months just to be onboarded with low productivity as compared to a seasoned sales agent.

Assurance IQ selected Alltius to develop AI assistants for agents to help them identify insurance plans based on customer requirements over call, convert the plan benefits into a personalized sales pitch and ultimately provide valuable customer insights. Within a month, the sales team started using AI assistants specifically trained on insurance plans and domain knowledge expertise catered towards Assurance IQ's requirements.

"Alltius' AI assistants act as a force multiplier for Assurance IQ's sales team's expertise," said Vibs Abhishek, CEO of Alltius. "With the assistants handling deep product knowledge, their agents can focus on listening to customer needs and having more personalized conversations that drive conversions."

Here's a short summary of key benefits that Assurance IQ achieved by using Alltius' AI sales assistants:

100% accuracy and 97% recall rate for Alltius' responses across all insurance plans

5-15% increase in call-to-sale conversion rates due to personalized and need-based sales pitches

20%+ improvement in overall sales agent productivity over an average of two-year tenure

Assurance IQ sales agents mentioned, "This (Alltius' AI assistant) is excellent! It phrases things perfectly. It takes 6 months to get new agents up to mid-level of productivity. These tools would get them there in a third of the time."

"One of the best [platforms] we have seen in the market. Also, they are one of the best teams we have worked with, that has been leveraging GenAI much before tools like ChatGPT arrived on the scene." said Nick Howard, CTO, Assurance IQ.

About Alltius

Alltius is a conversational GenAI platform which effortlessly powers enterprise applications, websites and contact centers with skillful, secure and accurate AI assistants that can 2X sales & reduce support costs by 50% in weeks. Alltius' innovative no-code platform allows businesses to seamlessly create, train and deploy AI assistants, even within a day.

Alltius' platform has military grade security with SOC2 Type 2 and ISO certifications, ability to handle enterprise scale volumes of more than 100K queries per day, no hallucinations with native AI technology & 1/10th operating costs with self hosted solutions.

Alltius is a product created by experts who have taught AI and NLP at Carnegie Mellon and built large scale systems at places such as Amazon, Google and Meta and used by billions.

