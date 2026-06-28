AssuranceAmerica Managing General Agency, LLC Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the AssuranceAmerica Managing General Agency, LLC cybersecurity incident

ATLANTA, June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a highly rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the AssuranceAmerica Managing General Agency, LLC ("AssuranceAmerica") data breach. AssuranceAmerica detected suspicious activity on March 17, 2026, following malicious activity on March 16, 2026, that targeted an employee, and an unauthorized third party accessed its IT systems and copied a number of data files.

What Happened

AssuranceAmerica identified suspicious activity affecting part of its IT systems on March 17, 2026, traced to a targeted attack on March 16, 2026, that resulted in unauthorized access to and copying of data files. The company launched an investigation with external forensic experts to determine what occurred and which data may have been impacted. A review of the accessed files to identify affected individuals was completed on June 15, 2026.

Information Exposed

Based on AssuranceAmerica's review, the affected files contained personal information that may include name, contact information, automobile insurance policy or insurance account information, driver or vehicle information, claims-related information, driver's license number, Tax ID information, and/or Social Security number.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from AssuranceAmerica may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the AssuranceAmerica Managing General Agency, LLC breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the AssuranceAmerica incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About AssuranceAmerica Managing General Agency, LLC

AssuranceAmerica Managing General Agency, LLC is an insurance managing general agency headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, serving customers through a network of agents.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP