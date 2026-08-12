WellPoint Texas Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the WellPoint Texas Inc. cybersecurity incident

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the WellPoint Texas data breach. On August 10, 2026, WellPoint Texas Inc. reported a data breach affecting 101,047 individuals in Texas.

What Happened

On August 10, 2026, WellPoint Texas Inc. reported a data breach to the Texas Attorney General affecting 101,047 individuals in Texas. According to the disclosure reviewed, the specific details of how the breach occurred were not available; the method of attack, the timeframe during which any unauthorized access may have taken place, and any known threat actors involved were not described. The total number of individuals affected across the United States beyond Texas was not specified.

Information Exposed

The WellPoint Texas data breach may have compromised personal information, including names, addresses, dates of birth, health insurance information, and other information that was not further specified in the filing.

Who May Be Impacted

Consumers connected to WellPoint Texas' Medicaid managed care plans, and other individuals whose information was involved, may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Affected individuals should watch their mail for a notification letter from the company in the coming weeks.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the WellPoint Texas breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements, credit reports, and any explanation-of-benefits statements regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity, including unfamiliar medical claims. Confirm whether your information was involved in the WellPoint Texas incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: [email protected]; or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About WellPoint Texas

WellPoint Texas Inc. is a health benefits company that provides managed care services, including Medicaid managed care plans, to individuals in Texas.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP