Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Kovack Financial Data Breach That Exposed Social Security Numbers and Financial Account Information

Firm is offering free, confidential case evaluations to individuals whose personal information may have been compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating a data breach at Kovack Financial, LLC, a Florida-based investment advisor and broker-dealer firm, that may have exposed the sensitive personal and financial information of affected individuals.

What Happened

According to a notice of security incident issued by Kovack Financial, the company became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network on or around August 28, 2025. A subsequent investigation determined that an unauthorized actor gained access to files within the company's network between August 8, 2025 and August 27, 2025. On July 16, 2026, Kovack Financial determined that the accessed files contained personal information relating to affected individuals.

Information Exposed

Based on the company's notice and a report submitted to the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, the information involved in the breach may have included:

Social Security numbers

Financial account information

Driver's license numbers

The company began notifying affected individuals by letter dated August 10, 2026, and is offering enrolled individuals twelve (12) months of complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services through Cyberscout, a TransUnion company.

Your Legal Options

The attorneys at Edelson Lechtzin LLP stated that consumers who entrust their most sensitive financial and personal information to an investment and brokerage firm have every right to expect that it will be protected. The firm is investigating whether Kovack Financial had adequate safeguards in place to prevent this breach and to protect those affected.

Individuals who received a breach notification from Kovack Financial may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud, and may have legal options. Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action on behalf of affected individuals to pursue compensation for harm arising from the breach.

Recommended Protective Steps

While the firm's investigation is ongoing, affected individuals may wish to take the following steps to help protect themselves:

Review account statements and credit reports regularly for suspicious activity

Consider placing a fraud alert and enrolling in the offered credit monitoring services

alert and enrolling in the offered credit monitoring services Preserve any breach notification letters or emails received from Kovack Financial

Free, Confidential Case Evaluation

If you received a data breach notification from Kovack Financial, or believe your information may have been affected, you may be entitled to compensation. Edelson Lechtzin LLP is offering free, confidential case evaluations. There is no cost or obligation to learn about your rights.

Call 844-696-7492 or email [email protected].

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm representing consumers, investors, and employees in complex litigation, including data breach, consumer protection, and privacy matters. The firm is committed to holding companies accountable when they fail to protect the sensitive information entrusted to them.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information provided is for general informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice or create an attorney-client relationship.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP