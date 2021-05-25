Assure Alliance Delivers Custom Marketing Platform for Members Powered by Agency Revolution

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution , an FMG Suite company serving independent insurance agents, today announced a partnership with Assure Alliance, the largest network of independent insurance agencies in the southeastern United States, to deliver a custom, whitelabeled marketing platform to its membership.

Powered by Agency Revolution, Accelerate: Marketing Made Simple features support for communication via email, social media, personalized greeting cards, as well as virtual and in-person events. Bundled with a library of insurance-specific content, the platform makes marketing easy for Assure Alliance insurance agencies with the content and tools needed to capture new business and increase retention. The partnership exemplifies Assure Alliance's commitment to accelerating its members' success with robust marketing technology.

Recognizing the power of effective, personalized communications, Assure Alliance has licensed Agency Revolution's enterprise publishing tool to release its own content for members to access. The solution also includes Curator™, an AI-powered content engine that recommends articles based on members' interests for sharing across their agencies' social media platforms.

"As an SIAA master agency, we advocate for the success of the independent agent and aim to accelerate the growth of our member agencies," said Holly Herron, Assure Alliance CEO. "Effective marketing is a strategic growth lever for independent agencies, but doing it well can be a challenge. This is why we partnered with Agency Revolution to create Accelerate."

"Assure Alliance is a forward-thinking network with a real commitment to the success of their members," said FMG Suite CEO, Scott White. "We are proud to partner with them to make marketing simple for their members with powerful, integrated tools and content."

About Agency Revolution

Agency Revolution , an FMG Suite company, has served the insurance industry for more than 25 years with a marketing platform to help independent insurance agents and brokers automate their communications, build deeper, more meaningful client relationships, and grow their agencies and brokerages. From professionally designed websites backed by an award-winning content library, to a collection of marketing, communication, and relationship-building tools, Agency Revolution empowers the modern insurance agency with the services and solutions to advance how they do business and grow. Learn more .

FMG Suite Press Contact

Katherine Verducci

1903 Public Relations

(408) 429-5779

[email protected]

SOURCE Agency Revolution