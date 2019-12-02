Assure Holdings to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 5th

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assure Holdings Corp. (TSXV: IOM;OTCQB: ARHH), a healthcare company and provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (IONM), today announced that John A. Farlinger, the company's executive chairman and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 5th.

DATE: Thursday, December 5th

TIME: 11am ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/120519VIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

In October, the Company earned The Joint Commission's Surgical Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation.

On November 26th Assure reported 3Q'19 results. Highlights included a 105% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue to $8.0 million , a 95% increase in managed cases to 1,519, a 159% increase in net income to $3.6 million and a 122% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $5.1 million .

in the . Over time, in-network agreements like this will shorten the company's revenue collection cycle and make the billing process more efficient. Assure entered into an asset purchase agreement with Neuro-Pro Monitoring, one of the largest IONM service providers in Texas . The parties anticipate finalizing due diligence and funding of this acquisition on January 15, 2020 .

. The parties anticipate finalizing due diligence and funding of this acquisition on . On November 22nd , Assure launched a non-brokered private placement of convertible debenture units for gross proceeds of up to C$4 million .

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. While Assure focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company's website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

