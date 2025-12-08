Assure® Titanium BGMS Launches into Long-Term Care Facilities, Setting a New Standard for Post-Acute Diabetes Management

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARKRAY, a leader in clinical diagnostics and diabetes care solutions, proudly announces the launch of the Assure® Titanium Blood Glucose Monitoring System (BGMS), a next-generation solution designed specifically for post-acute and long-term care environments. Now available nationwide, Titanium BGMS is designed to help skilled nursing facilities, endocrinology clinics, and other post-acute providers advance their diabetes management protocols with confidence.

Validated through clinical studies conducted in long-term care, skilled nursing and endocrinology settings, Titanium BGMS earned FDA clearance using the most recent guidelines and based on its proven accuracy, reliability, and performance in real-world post-acute care environments.

A key innovation of the system is its 24-hour quality control (QC) lockout, which enforces daily QC testing and ensures glucose readings are only taken on verified devices. This feature supports the latest guidelines for clinical best practices, reduces the risk of error, and helps facilities maintain regulatory compliance.

"Assure® Titanium represents a significant advancement in point-of-care glucose testing for long-term care," said Toshio Serizawa, COO of the Americas, ARKRAY USA. "It reflects our commitment to delivering reliable, clinically accurate tools that help healthcare facilities meet both regulatory and patient care standards. By integrating built-in compliance features and safeguards that reduce error and streamline workflows, Assure Titanium supports caregivers, protects residents, and strengthens daily diabetes management in post-acute settings."

Titanium BGMS is supported by ARKRAY USA's comprehensive training and implementation services to ensure seamless integration into existing workflows.

For more information or to request a demo, visit arkrayusa.com

About ARKRAY USA, Inc.

ARKRAY USA, Inc. is a division of ARKRAY, a global leader in the development of unique and effective healthcare products with headquarters in Kyoto, Japan. For more than half a century, ARKRAY has pioneered products to contribute to the health and well-being of people all over the world. ARKRAY currently does business in more than 80 countries worldwide and is a market leader in a number of areas including diabetes management in professional healthcare markets in the U.S. For more information visit www.arkrayusa.com.

