Assure Wins 2022 Utah Innovation Award for Fintech Category

SALT LAKE CITY, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assure announced today that it has received the 2022 Utah Business Innovation Award for the Fintech category. The award recognized the company's technology platform, Glassboard , the industry's most complete private transaction solution that provides a simple, affordable and transparent way to manage Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) so investors can focus on building relationships and managing deals.

In partnership with Stoel Rives, the Innovation Awards pay tribute to the entrepreneurial spirit permeating Utah companies and the talented people working to solve complex problems with innovative solutions. Nominees in the program are evaluated and voted on by leaders within Utah's business and academic communities.

"We are honored to be recognized in the midst of so many thriving companies in the dynamic Utah technology industry," said Jeremy Neilson, co-founder and CEO of Assure. "Assure is playing a key role in the democratization of private investing. By decreasing the cost of SPVs by 90%, we're making it possible for more investors to invest in more companies."

Glassboard is Assure's innovative software platform used for setting up and managing the life cycle of Special Purpose Vehicles or Funds. Paired with Assure's back-office SPV and Fund Administration solutions, Glassboard saves deal organizers and investors time and money. This comprehensive deal management platform simplifies the chaos of a fund's creation, deal closing and ongoing maintenance.

"Assure's technology platform is revolutionizing the world of private investing," added Katie Neilson, president and co-founder of Assure. "We will continue to provide innovative technology and services in order to open more doors for startups to secure the critical funding they need."

For more information or to schedule a Glassboard demo, please visit www.assure.co/technology/glassboard .

SOURCE Assure