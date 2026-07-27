AssureCare® and CURIS Partner to Ensure RHT Funding Builds Infrastructure That Outlasts the Program

The largest federal investment in rural health in a generation deserves more than disconnected tools. AssureCare and CURIS are making sure FQHCs make it count.

CINCINNATI, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureCare®, a leading AI-powered population health management company, and CURIS, a national consulting firm specializing in clinical transformation for community health centers, today announced a partnership to help Federally Qualified Health Centers and rural clinics translate the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Rural Health Transformation (RHT) program funding into care infrastructure that lasts long after the grant cycle ends.

The RHT program represents a $50 billion federal commitment to rural health — the largest of its kind in a generation. Distributed across all 50 states over five federal fiscal years, the program funds five strategic goals: making rural America healthy again, expanding sustainable healthcare access, strengthening the rural health workforce, and driving innovation in both care delivery and technology. AssureCare and CURIS will unpack all five goals - and how the right technology delivers on them - in a live webinar on July 28th.

AssureCare brings the only integrated platform purpose-built for Federally Qualified Health Centers to the partnership, connecting care management, AI-powered analytics, and intelligent patient engagement and outreach capabilities, in a single seamless system. AssureCare's NutraVance™ now extends that platform into nutrition management, giving FQHCs a clinical pathway for Food as Medicine that connects directly to the chronic disease management goals at the heart of the RHT program - not as a separate initiative, but as part of the same care plan and within the same integrated system.

"FQHCs are being asked to do more with RHT funding than most technology vendors are equipped to help them do," said Yousuf Ahmad, President and CEO of AssureCare. "Care management, patient engagement, nutrition - these aren't separate initiatives. They're all part of the same patient journey, and they require one connected system. That's what we built. And it's why care teams using our platform spend less time working around technology and more time doing what they came into this field to do – improve patient outcomes."

CURIS brings more than a decade of hands-on FQHC expertise, including leading population health strategies and assessments across more than 300 health centers nationwide. Together, AssureCare and CURIS offer FQHCs both the consulting expertise to navigate the RHT program's requirements and the technology infrastructure to meet all five of its strategic goals on a single, connected platform.

"The organizations that get this right won't just hit their goals on paper, they'll achieve sustainable infrastructure that keeps working long after the funding stops," said Shannon Nielson, Founder and Principal Consultant at CURIS. "The RHT program provides FQHCs real opportunity, but funds alone won't fix fragmented care. Technology is what turns dollars into real access, better outcomes, and sustainability that lasts. That's exactly what we're empowering organizations to do."

AssureCare and CURIS provide FQHCs with a 360-degree view of every patient, from the first data point to the last interaction. This kind of integrated infrastructure is exactly what the RHT program's funding is meant to support: technology that improves efficiency, data sharing, and patient outcomes today, while building a foundation FQHCs can rely on tomorrow.

To learn more, AssureCare and CURIS invite FQHC leaders to join their live webinar, Rural Health Transformation in Action: Building Sustainable Care with the Right Technology, on July 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM EST - Register Here

About AssureCare®

AssureCare is a leading provider of AI-powered population health management solutions designed to manage large, complex populations. AssureCare enables healthcare organizations to digitize care processes, optimize clinical and financial performance, and personalize member engagement across the continuum. Serving health plans, government agencies, providers, pharmacies, and community organizations, AssureCare's platform supports more than 60 million lives through intelligent care management, analytics, and engagement solutions. The company continues to lead the industry in applying responsible AI and advanced technology to improve healthcare outcomes and operational efficiency. AssureCare is a proud member of the Vora Ventures portfolio.

Learn more: www.assurecare.com

Media Contact

Emily Frizzi

[email protected]

About CURIS

CURIS is a national healthcare consulting firm specializing in operational improvement, compliance, and clinical transformation for community health centers nationwide. CURIS has lead population health strategies and assessments for more than 300 health centers across the country.

Learn more: https://curis-consulting.com/

Media Contact

Brittany Markus

[email protected]

SOURCE AssureCare