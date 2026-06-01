AssureCare Launches NutraVance™ - Delivering the Industry's First End-to-End Nutrition Platform for Population Health

AI-enabled and built for scale, NutraVance brings nutrition inside the care management workflow, making Food as Medicine measurable and financially sustainable

CINCINNATI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureCare®, a leading healthcare technology company delivering integrated population health management solutions, today announced the launch of NutraVance™, closing a critical gap that has kept nutrition outside the healthcare workflow.

Nutrition is a core lever of population health because it directly shapes both the incidence of disease and the resilience of communities across the lifespan. As healthcare increasingly recognizes nutrition as a foundational driver of chronic disease outcomes, preventive care, and health equity, organizations face a common challenge: translating Food as Medicine programs from isolated pilots into integrated clinical services. Most programs fail to scale. Despite growing investment in nutrition interventions, fragmented vendors, disconnected workflows, limited patient engagement, and unclear reimbursement pathways often prevent organizations from building nutrition interventions that are operationally and financially sustainable.



NutraVance™ is the first solution built to change that.

"Food as Medicine isn't a new idea - the clinical evidence has been there for years, and healthcare has known that without being able to act. The tools weren't there. The workflow wasn't there. The infrastructure wasn't there. NutraVance is the answer to that," said Yousuf Ahmad, CEO of AssureCare. "We built it because we believe nutrition belongs at the center of care - not beside it. The patients we serve deserve a healthcare system that treats food with the same rigor, coordination, and accountability expected of other clinical services."

The platform brings together nutrition assessment, care planning, personalized meal planning, nutrient analysis, patient engagement, and reimbursement workflows into a single, integrated solution - all embedded directly into clinical and administrative processes. This connected approach helps organizations move nutrition from a well-intentioned initiative to an integrated clinical service.

Rather than functioning as another standalone food or meal-delivery solution, NutraVance enables healthcare organizations to manage the full lifecycle of nutrition care - from identifying at-risk populations and assessing nutritional needs to coordinating interventions, documenting services, supporting billing and reimbursement, and measuring outcomes longitudinally.

"Nutrition has historically lived outside core healthcare workflows, which limits both impact and scalability," said Mayur Yermaneni, EVP of Strategy & Innovation at AssureCare. "Our vision for NutraVance was to build more than a nutrition application - we set out to create an intelligent, clinically integrated platform for Food as Medicine. By combining agentic AI, patient engagement, clinical workflows, and reimbursement enablement into one ecosystem, NutraVance helps transform nutrition from a disconnected benefit into a measurable, operationalized component of whole-person care. This launch reflects our broader strategy of embedding responsible AI directly into healthcare delivery to improve outcomes."

At the core of NutraVance is AssureCare's emerging agentic AI framework, designed to support more intelligent, personalized, and scalable nutrition management while maintaining strong clinical governance and evidence-based safeguards.

NutraVance leverages AI-assisted capabilities to:

Generate personalized nutrition and meal recommendations aligned to clinical conditions, allergies, preferences, and care goals





Analyze nutritional intake and longitudinal wellness patterns to identify emerging risks and care opportunities





Support patient engagement through intelligent outreach, reminders, education, and adaptive guidance





Assist care teams with documentation and workflow automation to reduce administrative burden





Continuously learn from patient interactions and outcomes while operating within configurable clinical guardrails and standards-based oversight

The platform is designed to augment - not replace - clinical expertise, enabling dietitians, care managers, and healthcare organizations to extend their reach while preserving transparency, governance, and accountability.

NutraVance also creates a more connected patient experience by enabling individuals to actively participate in nutrition and wellness management while contributing meaningful, interoperable health data back into the care ecosystem.

"As a dietitian, I've seen firsthand what happens when nutrition sits outside the care workflow - it becomes deprioritized, under-documented, and disconnected from both the patient and the broader care journey," said Brian Jones, Director of Nutrition for AssureCare. "NutraVance connects nutrition directly into the clinical experience while giving patients a more active role in sharing meaningful nutrition and wellness data. Every interaction helps build a more complete, interoperable picture of the patient over time. That's not just better technology, it's better care."

With NutraVance, AssureCare is helping healthcare organizations move beyond fragmented Food as Medicine pilots and toward a future where nutrition becomes a connected, measurable, and AI-enabled pillar of care delivery.

About AssureCare®

AssureCare is a Cincinnati-based healthcare technology company redefining population health management through an integrated, end-to-end care management ecosystem built for payors, providers, and pharmacies. AssureCare's solutions help healthcare organizations digitize operations, optimize clinical and business performance, personalize member engagement, close care gaps, and support value-based care at scale.

AssureCare enables measurable improvements in outcomes, cost, and care quality for millions of patients nationwide. AssureCare is a proud member of the Vora Ventures portfolio. Learn more at www.assurecare.com.

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SOURCE AssureCare