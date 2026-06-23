AssureCare® Expands Government Sector Leadership to Accelerate Rapid Growth and Rising Demand

Appoints Jeffrey Joo as Vice President, Government Sector Growth

CINCINNATI, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureCare®, a leading AI-powered population health management company, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey (Jeff) Joo as Vice President, Government Sector Growth, further strengthening the company's already substantial investment in the government healthcare market.

Jeffrey Joo, Vice President, Government Sector Growth at AssureCare

The appointment comes as AssureCare experiences significant growth and increasing demand from federal, state, and local government healthcare organizations seeking to modernize legacy systems, improve healthcare outcomes, enhance operational efficiency, and responsibly leverage artificial intelligence to better serve their populations.

AssureCare has established itself as a trusted partner to government healthcare organizations nationwide, supporting Medicaid agencies, government-sponsored health plans, and public-sector healthcare programs with advanced care management, utilization management, analytics, and member engagement solutions.

"We have built a strong foundation in the government sector over many years and are seeing accelerating demand for our solutions as agencies look to modernize their technology infrastructure and improve healthcare outcomes," said Yousuf Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of AssureCare. "Jeff represents exactly the kind of leadership we need at this stage. His deep government expertise paired with his genuine passion for why this work matters is a rare combination. We are lucky to have someone like Jeff on our leadership team."

Jeff brings more than 25 years of healthcare technology and government-sector experience. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with federal agencies, state governments, managed care organizations, and healthcare technology companies, helping organizations navigate complex healthcare environments and deploy solutions that improve performance and outcomes at scale.

In his new role, Jeff will work alongside AssureCare's established government-sector leadership team to expand strategic relationships across Medicaid, Medicare, federal health programs like rural health, state agencies, counties, and other public-sector healthcare organizations. His focus will include driving new growth initiatives, strengthening existing system integrator partnerships, and helping organizations leverage AssureCare's AI-powered platform to improve healthcare delivery and operational performance.

The appointment reflects AssureCare's continued investment in the government healthcare sector as demand for modern, proven population health solutions continues to accelerate. As organizations face increasing pressure to improve outcomes, enhance efficiency, and manage growing complexity, AssureCare continues to invest in leadership, innovation, AI capabilities, and customer success. Jeff's addition strengthens the company's ability to expand its reach, deepen strategic partnerships, and deliver measurable results at scale.

"Government healthcare organizations are facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities," said Jeff Joo, Vice President, Government Sector Growth at AssureCare. "AssureCare has already demonstrated that innovative technology, advanced analytics, and responsible AI can deliver meaningful results at scale. I am excited to join a team with such strong momentum and help accelerate the company's impact across government healthcare programs nationwide."

About AssureCare®

AssureCare is a leading provider of AI-powered population health management solutions designed to manage large, complex populations. AssureCare enables healthcare organizations to digitize care processes, optimize clinical and financial performance, and personalize member engagement across the continuum. Serving health plans, government agencies, providers, pharmacies, and community organizations, AssureCare's platform supports more than 60 million lives through intelligent care management, analytics, and engagement solutions. The company continues to lead the industry in applying responsible AI and advanced technology to improve healthcare outcomes and operational efficiency.

AssureCare is a proud member of the Vora Ventures portfolio.

Learn more: www.assurecare.com

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SOURCE AssureCare