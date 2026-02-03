AssureCare Announces Parth Shah's Promotion to Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Enterprise AI Delivery

CINCINNATI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureCare® LLC, a leading healthcare technology company delivering an intelligent population health management platform that connects payers, providers, and pharmacies to improve outcomes for the patients, today announced the promotion of Parth Shah to Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Enterprise AI Delivery.

With over eight years of experience across artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, analytics, and product management, Parth brings deep expertise in scaling data-powered products from concept to market impact. His academic background spans a bachelor's degree in pharmacy, a master's degree in biology and biochemistry, and a master's degree in business administration, uniquely positioning him to translate complex technical capabilities into high-performing product strategies.

"Parth exemplifies the rare intersection of deep technical innovation and exceptional client stewardship," said Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, CEO of AssureCare. "He doesn't just build advanced technology, he ensures it delivers real, measurable value for our clients. Parth has earned the trust of some of our largest partners and customers by pairing cutting-edge thinking with a truly white-glove approach. His leadership will be instrumental as we scale our next generation of solutions."

Since joining the organization in 2017, Parth has been instrumental in shaping the company's AI and analytics strategy, having built many of the solutions AssureCare's partners use today. His leadership has established a robust analytics foundation - powering 70+ clinical quality algorithms and 40+ operational intelligence dashboards used by 25,000+ clinicians and impacting the care journeys of 50 million+ patients across major payer organizations and state Medicaid agencies.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such a transformative moment for healthcare," said Parth Shah. "At AssureCare, we've proven that AI can deliver real, measurable impact when it's designed around clinical realities and client needs. I'm excited to continue partnering closely with our clients bringing scalable, intelligent solutions to market that simplify complexity, improve outcomes, and ultimately strengthen the care experience for millions of patients."

In 2024, Parth earned national recognition as one of Healthcare Innovation's 40 Under 40, celebrating his role in shaping the future of healthcare technology and analytics. That same year, World's Leaders magazine highlighted him as a leader transforming healthcare through AI-enabled platforms, advanced analytics, and patient-centric product innovation.

About AssureCare®

AssureCare is a Cincinnati-based healthcare technology company redefining population health management with a single, intelligent solution designed to manage complex populations at scale. By digitizing workflows, optimizing decisions, and personalizing care across the continuum, AssureCare enables payers, providers, and pharmacies to close care gaps, support value-based care, and deliver measurable improvements in outcomes, cost, and care quality for millions of patients nationwide.

AssureCare is a proud member of the Vora Ventures portfolio.

Learn more: www.assurecare.com

Media Contact

Emily Frizzi

[email protected]

SOURCE AssureCare