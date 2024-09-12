AssureCare Doubles Down on its Advance Analytics Platform Offering with Acquisition of Clinigence Health

Clinigence Health technology expands AssureCare's capabilities across provider, payor, pharmacy and other risk-bearing entities.

CINCINNATI, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureCare, a leader in population health management and value-based care software, announces the acquisition of Clinigence Health, a leader in provider-based population health platforms. With this expansion, AssureCare's transformational analytics and management platform, Akumen, now integrates Clinigence Health's unique capabilities into its offerings.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in AssureCare's capabilities and expands market leadership in healthcare analytics. By adding Clinigence Health's analytics platform to its portfolio, AssureCare strengthens their proven solution set to support better-informed clinical decisions, improve patient outcomes and drive operational efficiency across the tripod of payors, providers, and pharmacies.

"Bringing Clinigence Health into the AssureCare family exponentially strengthens our actionable analytics platform, Akumen," said Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, President and CEO of AssureCare. "Clinigence's strong presence in the provider and risk-bearing entity space, coupled with AssureCare's existing analytical prowess in the payor space, gives us an unparalleled advantage and a unique offering for our existing and potential customers."

The Clinigence platform will now be offered as AssureCare's Akumen, solidifying the solutions' position as a leader in comprehensive healthcare analytics. This integration enables AssureCare to provide deeper insights and data-driven solutions across the entire healthcare continuum including providers, payors and pharmacies.

"This partnership amplifies Clinigence Health's ability to innovate and also enhances our commitment to delivering transformative healthcare solutions. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the industry, providing unparalleled value to our customers and advancing the quality of care for patients nationwide," said Chuck Kandzierski, President of Clinigence Health.

By combining Clinigence's powerful analytics with AssureCare's innovative care management solutions, the organization delivers a more complete, data-driven foundation that empowers customers to achieve their strategic goals in an increasingly value-based healthcare environment.

About AssureCare

AssureCare provides cutting-edge population health management software for healthcare and human services organizations, including payors, providers, and pharmacies. The enterprise solutions automate complex tasks, optimize workflows, and offer deep analytics that enable data-driven decisions and cost-effective care delivery, improving patient outcomes and reducing avoidable costs. AssureCare's flagship platform, MedCompass®, supports end-to-end care management trusted by the nation's leading commercial and government payors serving millions. AssureCare's AssureRx® provides Medication Therapy Management to enhance care, lower costs, and empower pharmacists. AssureCare's Akumen® offers advanced analytics and predictive insights to enable more efficient and effective care for payors and risk-bearing entities. AssureCare is a proud member of Vora Ventures portfolio.

