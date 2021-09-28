Assured Allies Makes Key Hires and Expands Advisory Board With Increasing Market Acceptance for Its Innovative "Successful Aging" Platform

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Allies , whose evidence-based, successful aging platform is addressing a national financial and health-care crisis, today announces the arrival of key executives and expansion of a formal advisory board in the wake of its recent Series A fundraise , including insurance industry executive Larry Nisenson as its Chief Growth Officer.

With over 28 years of experience as a transformational leader in global insurance at Genworth, Plymouth Rock, and AXA Equitable, Larry has a proven track record in identifying new opportunities and optimizing assets and operations. In his newly created role, Larry will lead the expansion and scaling of Assured Allies' suite of current and future carrier-offered wellness programs.

Larrry has long recognized that successful aging requires a holistic, multi-layered approach which addresses the financial challenges of aging while simultaneously giving millions the ability to take immediate, proactive steps.

Larry joined Assured Allies because the company's mission aligned with his deep market understanding. "What excites me most about Assured Allies is that we have built a science-based yet friendly and accessible program which gives millions the ability to remain independent. We are a catalyst and incubator for carriers who want to improve people's lives, while mitigating their actuarial risk. It's a win/win for carriers and for consumers, and the passionate team here has the vision, agility and strategic partnerships in place to scale rapidly."

In addition to Larry, industry veteran Bob Yee , who served in an advisory capacity over the last year, has joined the company as its Senior Actuary. Yee brings over 30 years experience as a chief actuary for global long-term care insurance carriers and is a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. He has advised corporations and governments at both the state and federal level.

Assured Allies also welcomes iconic retirement expert Tom Hegna to its advisory board. Hegna's commitment to helping people achieve lifetime financial security is reflected in over 30 years experience as an economist, best-selling author, TV host, and international speaker.

Speaking of Assured Allies' mission, Hegna noted:

I couldn't be more thrilled about how Assured Allies is changing the conversation around long-term care insurance. Having peeked behind the curtain, I can say that their new line of products is game-changing. I can't imagine why an advisor wouldn't want to offer what Assured Allies is bringing to the table!

Reflecting on these new executive hires and the company's growth in both commercial traction and staff — from roughly 10 pre-pandemic to a team of 60 across their US and Israeli offices, co-founder and CEO Roee Nahir comments, "Adding Larry Nisenson, Bob Yee, and Tom Hegna to our growing team turbocharges our ability to expand and scale our innovative product line . The need for affordable long-term care insurance and an accessible roadmap for healthy aging has never been more urgent and we are excited to take on the global aging crisis."

About Assured Allies:

Assured Allies is on a mission to change the future of aging by helping millions of older adults to prevent what they can and prepare for what they can't. Assured Allies combines science-based wellness solutions to prevent premature decline with long-term care coverage and other retirement financial products to fund full support for successful aging. We motivate individuals to take actions now to enjoy more vitality and better coverage later. This innovative combination of common-sense prevention and preparation benefits individuals, their families, and society.

Founded in 2018 by Roee Nahir and Afik Gal, a medical doctor, Assured Allies has an extensive network of industry partners in long-term care, insurance and a range of service providers. The company is headquartered in Boston and has an office in Tel Aviv. For more information about the company, visit www.AssuredAllies.com

