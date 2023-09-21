Assured Automation, A Top Supplier of Actuated Valves and Flow Components, Does It Again: Unveils Latest in High-Tech Thermal Shut-Off Valves - The ESOV Series

ROSELLE, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Automation continues to impress consumers with their safe, innovative designs, releasing its newest product from the ESOV Series and promising a simple, effective method for closing a valve in emergency and hazardous situations.

ESOV Swing Check Valve Operation ESOV Series- Swing check emergency shut-off valves

Designed with safety in mind, Assured Automation recently released the ESOV series ANSI flanged swing-check valves with fusible links. Combining both practicality with predictability, these valves are manufactured with an external spring load. Held in the open position, they contain a fire-sensitive fusible link. Should the fusible link melt due to fire or extreme temperature, the valve will automatically close, stopping the flow of the liquid, gas, or vapor.

"Our top priority is to design products that have the best interest of our customers," said one of the lead executives at Assured Automation. "We are thrilled to offer yet another series of products that perform with excellence in mind. The ESOV series comprises state-of-the-art technology that meets the ongoing needs of the industry and our clientele, and we are constantly driven by exceeding industry standards. All valves are tested to API 598."

Playing a critical role in numerous industries, swing-check valves serve as a simple solution for many different uses. Offering three unique models, including the BPSL (Basic), CPSL (Pneumatic Release), and the MPSL (Electric Release), the ESOV Series also comes in various sizes, materials, trims, and trigger temperatures.

Taking a Closer Look at the ESOV Series: Features, Benefits, Applications, and More

FEATURES:

Local and/or remote actuation

Fire-Safe fusible link

Economical solution for required safety

Can be used in horizontal and vertical service

All valves are factory tested to API 598

Back pressure ensures a tight seal between the disc and seat

Once closed, the valve can ONLY be reset manually as a safety feature

TYPICAL APPLICATIONS:

Refineries

Petrochemical

Off-shore oil rigs

Chemical process equipment

Water and Waste applications

Superheated steam lines on ship

MATERIALS:

Body: Carbon or Stainless Steel

Seat: API Trim 8 or 12

Cover Seal: Graphite

CONNECTIONS:

150#: 2" to 16"

300#: 2" to 16"

TEMPERATURE RANGE:

-20°F to 475°F

PRESSURE RATING:

150# ANSI Flanged: 275 PSIG 300# ANSI Flanged: 740 PSIG

Celebrating 40 years of success in the valve industry, Assured Automation's team is highly trained in valve automation. They are committed to providing customers with in-depth solutions across the company's entire product line of valves, actuators, and accessories.

As a testament to the company's credibility, Assured Automation is both ISO 9001:2015 and ITAR certified, meeting the strictest standards for military applications.

For more information or to build and price out a customized ESOV valve, visit Buy a Fusible Link Emergency Shut-off Valve (assuredautomation.com).

Optional Boilerplate: About eReleases

Assured Automation delivers ultra-modern actuated valves and flow components for diverse process control applications. With 40 years of expertise, the company caters to a wide range of clients, from small manufacturers to Fortune 500 companies in manufacturing, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors. Assured Automation offers an extensive selection of standardized actuated valve assemblies and popular accessory items. Its custom valve actuation services deliver specialized automated valve assemblies tailored to your specific products or applications. Offering full CAD capabilities, including AutoCAD and Solidworks, the company is equipped to meet all design and drawing needs for its consumers.

