Assured Automation Announces New Globe Style Modulating Control Valve Series

Meets Stringent Requirements of Refinery, Petrochemical, Chemical Process, Flavor/Fragrance and Food/Beverage and Pharmaceutical Control Applications

Apr 29, 2019, 08:49 ET

ROSELLE, N.J., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Automation announces actuated Globe valves for achieving precision process control. This valve line is designed for 2-way flow control, 3-way mixing and 3-way diverting applications where value and long life are important.

The equal percentage and linear plugs in the 2-way valves and linear plugs in the 3-way valves provide excellent modulating control of a wide variety of fluids for pressure, temperature, level, and flow applications from –20 to 800°F. Available with electric or pneumatic actuator packages in ½"- 8" line sizes.

GVI Series Industrial Globe Control valves are ideal for 2-way flow control. GVI Series features bolted bonnets and cage-retained seats in rugged high efficiency bodies of steel or stainless steel for ease of maintenance with a variety of trim materials and port sizes. 

This series is ideally suited for applications including Chemical, Energy, Food & Beverage, General Service, Marine, Pulp & Paper, Refining, and Pharmaceutical Industries with temperatures from -20 to 800°F, severe service, dirty fluids, high pressure drops, and corrosive fluids.

GV Series Precision Globe Valves feature compact rugged bronze or stainless steel bodies with a selection of port reductions. Trim materials available in bronze, stainless steel or PEEK. Available in NPT or butt weld ends with temperature range of -20 to 500°F.

GH Series High Capacity valves feature rugged cast iron bodies with bronze or stainless-steel trim. Bottom post guide adds stability allowing for higher pressure drops and spring-loaded V-ring packing has low friction and is self-adjusting for maintenance free operation. Applications include Food & Beverage, Water Heaters, Pharmaceutical, General Service, and Waste Water having moderate pressure drops and temperature ranges from -20° to 400°F.

About Assured Automation

Since 1983, Assured Automation has been Making Valve Automation Easy for our customers. Assured Automation is a leading supplier of automated valves, valve actuators and flow meters.

Assured Automation offers a unique Online Valve Configurator which makes it quick and easy to build, price, quote and order valve assemblies online.

For more information contact Assured Automation at 800-899-0553, by e-mail at 213344@email4pr.com or visit https://assuredautomation.com/.

More information on the Assured Automation's Globe Control Valves can be found at:

https://assuredautomation.com/globe-valves/

Media Contact:
Kim O'Neill
Assured Automation
263 Cox St., Roselle, NJ 07203
Phone: 800 899-0553 or 732-381-2255
213344@email4pr.com

