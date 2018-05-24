ROSELLE, N.J., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As of April 23, 2018, Assured Automation has relocated its Clark, NJ office to a larger facility in Roselle, NJ. The new updated facility will allow for further expansion as the company grows.

Assured Automation's New Facility - 263 Cox St. Roselle, NJ Assured Automation Announces Office Relocation and Expansion

According to Mike O'Neill, VP of Assured Automation: "We've been looking at this move for some time now. Yes, we wanted a newer, larger building that would provide our current employees with an enhanced work environment but the bigger concern was that the building be able to handle the expansion of personnel and inventory that we are projecting for the near future. "

Founded in 1983, Assured Automation started out in Hillside, NJ. The company then moved to a larger facility in Kenilworth, NJ in 1988. As additional support was added to handle growing sales, part of the sales team had to move to an offsite location which then necessitated the move to a larger facility in Clark, NJ in 1991.

O'Neill continued: "The reasons this current move was important for us were both practical and aesthetic. We were looking for a more modernized facility with enhanced finishes but we also needed a larger space overall. We've greatly expanded our warehouse and production areas and we now have a dedicated military project testing area which is ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) regulations compliant. Our whole team is excited about this move and our future."

Assured Automation's new address is 263 Cox St. Roselle, NJ 07203.

For over 30 years Assured Automation has been a leading supplier of automated valves, quarter turn electric and pneumatic valve actuators, digital flow meters, mechanical flow meters and valve accessories.

Their customers appreciate the quality products, excellent service, and ability to help them solve unique challenges that they face. In addition to their standard products, they offer special order and custom assemblies for unique applications.

Assured Automation offers an online Valve Configurator that allows the customer to build, view, price and order a valve package easily and quickly online.

They are proud to be ISO 9001:2015 Certified.

For more information, contact Assured Automation at 800-899-0553, by e-mail at info@assuredautomation.com or visit https://assuredautomation.com.

