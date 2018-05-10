Assured Comfort Named Top 25 Small Business of the Year

Since 2004, judges from the Cobb Chamber select 25 small businesses each year that make an impact in the community and contribute to Cobb's thriving economy. The businesses named to the list are invited to a breakfast to celebrate and hear the Small Business of the Year winner announcement, an award that has been bestowed on a Cobb small business every year since 1982. This year's announcement breakfast will take place on June 4.

"It's an honor to have been named to the Cobb Chamber Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year," said Jerry Hall, owner of Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing. "We look forward to continuing to provide the best in service to Cobb homeowners, supporting Cobb County education and positively impacting the Cobb community for many years to come."

Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing not only offers HVAC, plumbing and indoor air quality services, but the business maintains a strong commitment to community outreach and charitable efforts. Most recently completing its April project for Fostering Faith, a nonprofit founded by Assured Comfort to provide gifts and essentials for children living in foster care across five counties in Georgia, the home services company also supports local education through numerous scholarships and donations to local school systems and supports veterans by partnering with Soldiers' Angels for food drives.

For more information about Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing, please call (770) 872-4168 or visit https://www.assuredcomfort.com.

About Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Assured Comfort is an A+ Better Business Bureau accredited home service company offering residential and commercial services to the greater Atlanta area. With a five-star average rating from more than 500 reviews on Customer Lobby, Assured Comfort takes customer service seriously. Veteran owned, the company strives to make every community it serves better and enrich the lives of military families and children in local school systems. Assured Comfort partners annually with Fostering Faith, SafePath, Soldiers' Angels and Kate's Club. Assured Comfort also works with the Douglas, Paulding and Cobb County School Systems on a monthly basis. For more information, visit https://www.assuredcomfort.com/.

