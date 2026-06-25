Assured Data Protection Named Rubrik's Global MSP Partner of the Year 2026

Award win reflects strength of relationship with Rubrik based on trust and collaboration

HERNDON, Va. and LEEDS, United Kingdom, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Data Protection (Assured), the global managed services provider specializing in data protection, disaster recovery, and cyber resilience, today announced it has been named the winner of Rubrik's Global MSP Partner of the Year 2026 award. The Rubrik Global Partner Awards highlight organizations that have demonstrated excellence in delivering Rubrik-led cyber resilience and AI operations.

Assured works closely with Rubrik to help organizations strengthen cyber resilience through fully managed backup, cyber resiliency, and disaster recovery services. Customers and partners receive a Rubrik service from design and implementation through to recovery and daily proactive support. The team supports customers with the expertise and operational execution needed to reduce complexity, improve recovery readiness, and recover with confidence.

"We are honored to be recognized as Rubrik's Global MSP Partner of the Year," said Simon Chappell, CEO and Co-Founder of Assured Data Protection. "This means a great deal to our team and reflects the strength of the relationship we have built with Rubrik over many years. Our partnership has always been based on trust, collaboration, and a shared commitment to helping organizations protect and recover their critical data. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Rubrik as resilience and recovery remain key priorities for organizations around the world."

Winners of the Global Partner Awards were announced at the Partner Summit at Rubrik Forward in Las Vegas. The Summit brings together Rubrik leadership with its top partners to explore how organizations across a range of industries have implemented data security and cyber resilience to address cyberattacks and the ever-evolving threat landscape.

"Rubrik delivers an exceptional platform, and Assured brings the managed expertise, processes, and operational support customers need to recover quickly and confidently when it matters most. Together, that partnership helps organizations turn resilience strategies into real recovery outcomes," said Alok Agrawal, Chief Solutions Officer, Rubrik. "As a long-standing global Rubrik managed service provider, we congratulate Assured on their award win and look forward to working together to help customers all over the world protect their data without any compromise."

Learn more about this year's winners in Rubrik's blog. For more information on Rubrik's partner program, please visit the partner website.

About Assured Data Protection

Assured Data Protection is a global managed services provider specializing in data protection, disaster recovery, business continuity, and cyber resilience services. The company delivers fully managed solutions designed to help organizations protect critical data, recover rapidly from cyber incidents, and maintain operational continuity across hybrid and multi-platform environments. Assured supports customers globally through strategic technology partnerships and 24/7 expert-led managed services.

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SOURCE Assured Data Protection