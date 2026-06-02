Assured Data Protection Appoints Alvaro Gonzalez as Senior Vice President of Product and Go-to-Market

New global leadership role brings together product strategy, alliances, and corporate marketing to accelerate growth and strengthen go-to-market execution

HERNDON, Va. and LEEDS, England, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Data Protection, the global managed services provider specializing in data protection, disaster recovery, and cyber resilience, today announced the appointment of Alvaro Gonzalez as Senior Vice President of Product and Go-to-Market. This newly created global leadership role brings together product strategy, alliances, and corporate marketing under a unified structure, to improve coordination across Assured's go-to-market operations and support the company's continued international growth.

Gonzalez will lead all three of these key operational pillars. The move reflects Assured's focus on creating a more integrated approach to product development, messaging, partner engagement, and market expansion as demand grows for managed cyber resilience and operational recovery services.

The appointment follows a period of significant growth for Assured. It is intended to strengthen coordination across the company's expanding global operations, technology partnerships, and service portfolio.

"Assured has reached a stage where greater coordination across product, alliances, and go-to-market functions becomes critical to sustaining growth and scaling effectively," said Stacy Hayes, Chief Strategy Officer, Assured Data Protection. "Alvaro brings a rare combination of product understanding, alliance expertise, and go-to-market experience. Bringing these functions together under a single global leader creates greater alignment across the business and allows us to move faster, communicate more clearly, and deliver more value to partners and customers."

A more coordinated global go-to-market strategy

In his expanded role, Gonzalez will oversee the development and commercialization of Assured's growing portfolio of cyber resilience, disaster recovery, and operational continuity services. This includes aligning product definition, strategic alliances, messaging, and market execution around customer-focused outcomes and evolving operational resilience challenges.

The structure is designed to remove traditional silos between product strategy, partner engagement, and marketing execution, creating closer alignment between Assured's technology alliances, product development lifecycle, and channel ecosystem.

"Growth creates complexity, which needs to be met with strategy," said Alvaro Gonzalez, Senior Vice President of Product and Go-to-Market, Assured Data Protection. "As Assured expands globally, alignment between how we define customer problems, how we articulate our thinking, and how we take it to market becomes more critical every day. My role exists to bring that unified, customer-driven focus to our continued growth demands."

Extensive experience across alliances, product strategy, and go-to-market leadership

Gonzalez brings extensive experience spanning enterprise technology, cloud services, strategic alliances, channel ecosystems, product strategy, and go-to-market execution.

Over the course of his career, he has led alliance and channel initiatives across cloud, colocation, telecom, and managed services environments, working closely with market leading technology providers.

His background includes leadership across sales engineering, strategic alliances, channel development, product strategy, and marketing functions, providing a broad perspective on how technology platforms, partnerships, and go-to-market execution combine to drive growth.

Supporting Assured's next phase of growth

This appointment forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen global coordination across the business as it continues expanding its portfolio of managed cyber resilience and operational recovery services.

The company has continued to deepen its relationships with strategic technology partners while expanding its capabilities across cyber recovery, clean recovery environments, operational resilience, disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS), and infrastructure protection.

By aligning product, alliances, and go-to-market execution within a single global leadership structure, Assured aims to accelerate service development, improve partner alignment, and deliver more integrated resilience solutions to customers worldwide.

About Assured Data Protection

Assured Data Protection is a global managed services provider specializing in data protection, disaster recovery, business continuity, and cyber resilience services. The company delivers fully managed solutions designed to help organizations protect critical data, recover rapidly from cyber incidents, and maintain operational continuity across hybrid and multi-platform environments. Assured supports customers globally through strategic technology partnerships and 24/7 expert-led managed services.

SOURCE Assured Data Protection